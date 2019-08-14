Newsdeck

Hong Kong Airport Cleans Up as Trump Warns on Chinese Troops

By Bloomberg 14 August 2019
Caption
epaselect Protesters attend a sit-in against police violence in Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok International Airport, Hong Kong, China, 13 August 2019. Air passengers are facing a second day of disruption as the airport slowly gets back to capacity, following a mass protest on 12 August. Hundreds of flights are still marked as cancelled. EPA-EFE/LAUREL CHOR
epaselect epa07770790 Protesters attend a sit-in against police violence in Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok International Airport, Hong Kong, China, 13 August 2019. Air passengers are facing a second day of disruption as the airport slowly gets back to capacity, following a mass protest on 12 August. Hundreds of flights are still marked as cancelled. EPA-EFE/LAUREL CHOR

Hong Kong’s airport resumed normal operations after a chaotic night of protest in which demonstrators beat and detained two suspected infiltrators and President Donald Trump warned of Chinese troops massing on the border.

Only a few dozen protesters remained at Hong Kong International Airport as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, most having caught the last trains away from the airport rather than face dispersal by authorities. Flights appeared to be largely running as scheduled. The Airport Authority said it had obtained a court order to bar people from “unlawfully and willfully” obstructing airport operations.

Hong Kong International Airport As Demonstrators Seek Fifth Day of Sit-ins
Demonstrators block entry to the departures hall at the Hong Kong International Airport on Aug. 13. Photographer: Kyle Lam/Bloomberg

Earlier Tuesday, hundreds of people staged a sit-in at the departure gates, disrupting flights at one of Asia’s busiest airports for the second straight day. In an early-morning statement, Hong Kong’s government condemned the violence at the airport and said it would punish those responsible.

The images of riot police clashing with protesters at the airport further dented Hong Kong’s reputation as a stable place to do business during the 11th week of protests against a bill allowing extraditions to China. The escalating stakes have raised fears that China would mobilize forces to restore order, a move that could scare away foreign companies and further erode the financial hub’s autonomy.

Trump stoked fears of a Chinese intervention, saying in a tweet that reports from U.S. intelligence agencies show mainland troops massing at the border with Hong Kong. He later told reporters that China is facing a “tough situation” in the city: “I hope nobody gets hurt. I hope nobody gets killed.”

A U.S. State Department official urged China to respect the agreements it made when taking control of Hong Kong from the U.K. and allow the city to “exercise a high degree of autonomy.” The statement — from an official who asked not to be identified — was the most forceful to date from the U.S.

Read more on Hong Kong’s unrest:

At the airport, chaotic scenes emerged when protesters beat a man they accused of being a mainland police officer and then declined to let paramedics evacuate him from the scene. They eventually relented after police urged them to let the man go.

Afterwards, riot police briefly entered the airport after clashing with protesters who blocked roads to prevent officers from leaving the scene. Demonstrators then detained a second mainland Chinese man who turned out to be a reporter for the Global Times newspaper, which is published by the Communist Party. They tied him to a luggage trolley before allowing paramedics to evacuate him.

