BHEKISISA PODCAST

Buckle up: We take you on a Friday evening ride with a paramedic in Soweto

By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism 14 August 2019

Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Daniel Born

Here’s how paramedics are fighting for their own lives so they can save yours. Paul McNally reports for the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

The Western Cape health department reports there were 60 attacks on ambulance workers in the province in 2018, and the City of Johannesburg says there were 27 in the city alone.

Our reporter, Paul McNally, went for a ride with a paramedic team in Soweto on a busy Friday night to see for himself.

This report is voiced by Masego Rahlaga.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up to the newsletter.

