South Africa won their first Rugby Championship title on Saturday with a 46-13 win over Argentina. A tremendous achievement, but in a Rugby World Cup year, one can’t help feel that it takes second preference to lifting the Webb Ellis Cup. Nevertheless, this tournament showed us that South Africa are real contenders for the grand prize. New Zealand should, however, not be counted out and Australia are among the dark horses.

South Africa

The Springboks put in three impressive performances to win the Rugby Championship, crucially showing strength in character and depth.

Rassie Erasmus took a gamble by sending several key players to New Zealand ahead of time, leaving an inexperienced side to host Australia. However, it paid off as the Springboks beat the Wallabies 35-17 and came away with a 16-16 draw against New Zealand.

Then came arguably the most assured performance of them all in a 46-13 away drubbing of Argentina. The Springbok forwards bullied Los Pumas and Handré Pollard had a superb game from flyhalf. Makazole Mapimpi also had a great game having faced criticism — much of it harsh — for his performance against New Zealand.

It all could have been so different, as Argentina took a 7-0 lead within two minutes. South Africa looked nervous early on, but they shook off the early jitters and defended superbly for the rest of the match.

This is undoubtedly a Springbok team which has some issues to iron out, but they are improving on a weekly basis and appear to be peaking at the right time after a turbulent four years.

Australia

Michael Cheika’s men grew into the tournament as it progressed, ultimately proving themselves capable of coping without Israel Folau.

The versatile fullback was sacked by Rugby Australia following a series of homophobic social media posts. He could have few legitimate complaints (although he would attempt to make many). To their credit, his former international teammates realised that the show had to go on.

Tom Banks and Kurtley Beale each got starts under their belt in the number 15 jersey. The former was the preferred option for the dismal 35-17 defeat to South Africa and the latter for the wins over Argentina and New Zealand.

The 16-10 victory over Los Pumas was a scrappy affair, but the Wallabies showed their class in the 47-26 win over the All Blacks. It could have been a different game had Scott Barrett not been sent off in the closing stages of the first half, but Australia were the better side even before that.

New Zealand

The All Blacks were lacklustre in all three matches, spelling trouble for Steve Hansen’s side. However, they have the resources to bounce back and should still be counted among the favourites for the World Cup.

It is worth noting that New Zealand have won every Tri-Nations and Rugby Championship tournament since 2010 except those in World Cup years. Still, they recovered from missing out on the 2011 and 2015 prizes to win the Webb Ellis Cup back to back.

It is difficult to summarise the various factors which have set the All Blacks apart from Southern Hemisphere opponents over the past decade. However, two which deserve attention are their knack for taking chances and their strong mentality as a unit.

The All Blacks showed signs of these traits even during a poor Rugby Championship campaign. Against South Africa, they were bossed for much of the first half, but went into the break ahead thanks to a Jack Goodhue try. New Zealand also could have capitulated against Australia following Scott Barrett’s red card, but instead gave the Wallabies a good fight.

However, it has been some time since the All Blacks looked so rudderless for three consecutive matches. Their discipline will have to improve and the 38 missed tackles against Australia will also be of concern to Hansen.

Argentina

Los Pumas ran New Zealand and Australia close in scrappy contests and showed flashes of brilliance against the Springboks, but they still simply do too much wrong.

It is no surprise that the team with the worst rates for tackles won (78.1%), scrums won (80%) and rucks won (95%) finished bottom of the Rugby Championship. For all their flair, Argentina only scored three tries all tournament.

The lack of killer instinct among Mario Ledesma’s men was particularly evident against South Africa. The Springboks halted several attacking lineout mauls in their tracks and Los Pumas let frustration get the better of them, throwing away near-certain tries due to sloppy errors.

Argentinian rugby has undoubtedly progressed since the 2015 World Cup. However, they are not yet ready to really trouble the world rugby superpowers at this year’s tournament in Japan. DM

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

Leonard Solms Follow Save More