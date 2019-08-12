Illustrative Image

SABC acting CEO steps down, says he is confident the SABC will overcome its challenges in the short term.

Public broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation announced on Monday that Craig van Rooyen would be stepping down as its as acting chief operations officer and group executive for technology.

“Dr. Van Rooyen’s resignation is due to personal and family reasons. He will be leaving the SABC on September 9, 2019,” the cash-strapped broadcaster said in a statement.

Van Rooyen, in a statement, said his decision to leave the SABC was “one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make, due to my good working relationships at the corporation”.

“…[H]aving been involved in crafting the SABC’s turnaround plan, I am confident that the SABC will overcome its challenges in the short term and become successful in the long term,” he added.

SABC board chair, Bongumusa Makhathini, said Van Rooyen played a “meaningful role in developing the digital strategy of the SABC, including preparing the SABC for digital migration and becoming a mult-platform, multi-channel player”.

“The board is very sad to see him go, but wishes him well on his future endeavours.” DM

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

News24 Follow Save More