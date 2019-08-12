Newsdeck

SABC acting chief operations officer to step down for personal, family reasons

By News24 12 August 2019

Illustrative Image

SABC acting CEO steps down, says he is confident the SABC will overcome its challenges in the short term.

Public broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation announced on Monday that Craig van Rooyen would be stepping down as its as acting chief operations officer and group executive for technology.

“Dr. Van Rooyen’s resignation is due to personal and family reasons. He will be leaving the SABC on September 9, 2019,” the cash-strapped broadcaster said in a statement.

Van Rooyen, in a statement, said his decision to leave the SABC was “one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make, due to my good working relationships at the corporation”.

“…[H]aving been involved in crafting the SABC’s turnaround plan, I am confident that the SABC will overcome its challenges in the short term and become successful in the long term,” he added.

SABC board chair, Bongumusa Makhathini, said Van Rooyen played a “meaningful role in developing the digital strategy of the SABC, including preparing the SABC for digital migration and becoming a mult-platform, multi-channel player”.

“The board is very sad to see him go, but wishes him well on his future endeavours.” DM

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Did the Public Protector commit a crime by interfering with NPA independence?

By Pierre De Vos

Scorpio

New Prasa boss on verge of signing a murky multibillion-rand deal

Sikonathi Mantshantsha and Pieter-Louis Myburgh
20 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

Lottery-funded rehab centre unfinished after two years

Raymond Joseph
3 hours ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP

‘Proud to be trans, proud to be sex workers, and even prouder of their stunning sense of style’

Ashraf Hendricks 49 mins ago

Newsdeck

47 murdered in Cape Town’s deadliest weekend since SANDF’s arrival

News24 54 mins ago

Newsdeck

Norway mosque shooting suspect appears in court with wounded face

Reuters 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

China Says Its Own Cryptocurrency Is ‘Close’ to Release

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

OUR BURNING PLANET ANALYSIS

Food, drought and fury: UN land report brings the truth to SA’s climate corrupt
Kevin Bloom 16 hours ago
10 mins

"Don't gobblefunk around with words." ~ Roald Dahl

BOOK INTERVIEW

Spy Hunter: Author tracks apartheid’s spies and their malevolent legacy

Marianne Thamm 16 hours ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

‘Rogue Unit’ reporters fire a shotgun at CR17, spray shoot many others

Stephen Grootes
16 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

This is what it’s like to go to school in Hanover Park

Tessa Knight
3 hours ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Leaders unite for safety and tech

Uber
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The slow business of attaining gender equality in SA

Mzukisi Qobo
17 hours ago
6 mins