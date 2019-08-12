Speakers announced for the upcoming Tech for Safety Summit

Uber has unveiled the list of speakers for their upcoming Tech for Safety Summit, taking place at The Park House of Events, Hyde Park in Johannesburg on August 16 2019. In the spirit of Women’s Month, Redi Tlhabi will be the master of ceremonies as the country’s most prominent leaders, corporates, start-ups and innovators come together to explore South Africa’s safety challenges and how technology can be used to build safer communities now and in the future

Uber’s Global Senior Director of Product, Sachin Kansal, will open the event. “Uber serves millions of riders and drivers across the globe and we care about their safety. We have made big strides in the last few years and we continue to innovate.”

The Summit will also feature three panel discussions focusing on Tech for Community Safety, Tech for Road Safety, Tech for Start-ups Safety, including a keynote address from Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies and a fireside chat between Alon Lits, Uber Sub Saharan Africa General Manager and Country Duty founder, Tumi Sole, exploring how tech can leverage social media for safer communities.

The Tech for Community Safety panel will be moderated by Redi Thlabi and include top speakers such as Luke Kannemeyer, Head of growth for SweepSouth, Microsofts’ Area Solution Architect: Middle East and Africa, Mitesh Chotu, Facebook’s Public Policy Lead for Southern Africa, Emilar Gandhi and General Riah Phiyega, The Chief Executive Officer of The Safer South Africa Foundation. Panelists will address how their companies are integrating tech and safety with communities and explore development opportunities.

The Tech for Road Safety panel will be moderated by tech guru, Aki Anastasiou and includes top speakers such as Ilan Ossin, Head of Telematics for Discovery Insure, Toby Shapshak, technology journalist and speaker, Patrick Henchie, Head of products for Nokia Sub-Saharan. Panelists will discuss how technology can make our roads safer and improve the driving and commuting experience for all riders and road users, while debating development opportunities.

The Summit aims to create a collaborative discussion, whereby solutions can be conceptualised and developed across the country. Networking opportunities will allow participants to connect with like-minded leaders in the industry. Winners of Uber’s Hackathon which took place on 3 and 4 August, will present their technology solution to enhance personal safety at the Tech for Safety Summit.

UBER TECH FOR SAFETY SUMMIT | AGENDA | FRI 16 AUGUST

07:30 | COFFEE & MUFFINS

8:30 | WELCOME

Redi Thlabi, Talkshow show host, broadcaster and award-winning author

8:40 | OPERA BY UBER

Menzi Mngoma: Opera Singer and Uber Driver Partner

8:50 | OPENING REMARKS

Nduduzo Nyanda: Uber South Africa Country Manager

09:00 | KEYNOTE: HOW UBER ADDRESSES SAFETY FOR ALL USERS

Sachin Kansal: Uber Global Senior Director of Product

9:50 | AM COFFEE

10:20 | SOCIAL MEDIA FOR SAFETY: COUNTRY DUTY

Tumi Sole: Founder of Country Duty

Alon Lits: Uber SSA GM

A fireside chat between Uber SSA GM and Country Duty founder exploring how tech can leverage social media for safer communities and sharing Country Duty success stories

10:50 | PANEL: TECH FOR COMMUNITY SAFETY

Luke Kannemeyer: SweepSouth: Head of Growth

General Riah Phiyega: Safer South Africa Foundation: Chief Executive Officer

Mitesh Chotu: Microsoft: Area Solution Architect MEA

Michael Lever: Metagrated: Director

Emilar Gandhi: Facebook: Public Policy Lead, Southern Region

Moderator: Redi Tlhabi, Talkshow show host, broadcaster and award-winning author

How can technology make our cities safer – for women, the marginalised, and our communities? Panellists address how their companies are integrating tech and safety with communities and explore development opportunities

11:50 | KEYNOTE: SOUTH AFRICA AND TECH FOR SAFETY

Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams: Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies

12:20 | LUNCH

13:20 | TECH FOR ROAD SAFETY

Ilan Ossin: Discovery Insure: Head Telematics

Sachin Kansal: Uber Global Senior Director of Product

Patrick Henchie: Nokia: Head of Products SSA

Toby Shapshak, technology journalist and speaker

Moderator: Aki Anastasiou, Technology Influencer

How can technology make our roads safer – and improve the driving and commuting experience for all riders and road users?Panellists address the role of their tech company in keeping our roads safe, road and traffic integration

and debate development opportunities

14:20 | PM COFFEE

14:50 | TECH START-UPS FOR SAFETY

Warren Myers: Aura CEO

Mbali Ndhlovu: Founder: IKAG

5 start-ups x 5 minutes: In 5 rapid-fire presentations in front of an audience of VC’s, Tech start-ups share

what they’re doing for safety and what they need to move forward.

15:30 | TECH FOR SAFETY HACKATHON WINNER

Thabi Poopedi: Uber Sub Saharan Africa Safety Lead

A debrief on the first-ever Uber Tech for Safety Hackathon: the winners of the Hackathon will share how they solved the Hackathon challenge and demo their solution.

16:00 | CLOSING REMARKS – TECH FOR SAFETY FOR THE FUTURE

Alon Lits: Uber SSA GM

16:30 | SUNDOWNERS

Due to the limited availability of seats, early registration is strongly recommended to ensure access to the event. Send your full name, designation, company, email address and contact number to [email protected] DM

