Newsdeck

Hong Kong Stock-Index Futures Drop as Protesters Shut Airport

By Bloomberg 12 August 2019
Caption
A protester walks past an electronic board showing cancelled flights as they gather against the police brutality and the controversial extradition bill at Hong Kong's international airport on August 12, 2019. Photographer: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong’s financial markets are under renewed pressure after the city’s airport canceled the day’s remaining flights, highlighting the economic fallout from increasingly violent protests.

Futures on the Hang Seng Index fell 1%, to more than 500 points below where the index closed. Protesters swarmed the airport for a fourth day, causing the biggest disruption yet to the city since the unrest began in June. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of Chinese firms has lost 16% since its April high, not far from entering a technical bear market.

The threat from the trade war and weeks of local unrest is already showing in the property market, as well as tourist numbers, hotel occupancy and retail sales. A weak yuan is another cause for concern, as it will damp spending from mainland visitors and pressure earnings for firms that rely on China. Profits for members of the Hang Seng Index are forecast to drop the most since the global financial crisis this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“It looks like the situation will get worse,” said Airy Lau, investment director at Fair Capital Management Ltd. “Together with the higher global recession risk from U.S.-China friction, the Hang Seng Index is likely to have 5-10% more downside.”

HSI contracts drop as Hong Kong airport shut

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., Hong Kong’s main airline, tumbled to a 10-year low Monday as China barred its employees who supported the protests from flying to the mainland. Swire Properties Ltd. — which operates malls and hotels in the city — fell 5.4%, taking its losses since June 10 to 24%.

Mainland investors have made the most of the slump in Hong Kong-listed equities, purchasing stocks through exchange links every day this month. They bought a net $289 million worth of the city’s shares on Monday, even as onshore markets rallied. The Hong Kong dollar weakened as much as 0.05% on Monday.

(Updating futures in second paragraph.)

To contact the reporters on this story:
Sofia Horta e Costa in Hong Kong at [email protected];
Ken Wang in Beijing at [email protected]

To contact the editors responsible for this story:
Richard Frost at [email protected]
Sarah Wells, Sofia Horta e Costa

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Did the Public Protector commit a crime by interfering with NPA independence?

By Pierre De Vos

Scorpio

New Prasa boss on verge of signing a murky multibillion-rand deal

Sikonathi Mantshantsha and Pieter-Louis Myburgh
21 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

Lottery-funded rehab centre unfinished after two years

Raymond Joseph
3 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Proteas rope in Prince, Adams for Indian spin camp

News24 18 mins ago

Newsdeck

SABC acting chief operations officer to step down for personal, family reasons

News24 21 mins ago

GROUNDUP

‘Proud to be trans, proud to be sex workers, and even prouder of their stunning sense of style’

Ashraf Hendricks 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

47 murdered in Cape Town’s deadliest weekend since SANDF’s arrival

News24 1 hour ago

OUR BURNING PLANET ANALYSIS

Food, drought and fury: UN land report brings the truth to SA’s climate corrupt
Kevin Bloom 16 hours ago
10 mins

"Don't gobblefunk around with words." ~ Roald Dahl

BOOK INTERVIEW

Spy Hunter: Author tracks apartheid’s spies and their malevolent legacy

Marianne Thamm 16 hours ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

‘Rogue Unit’ reporters fire a shotgun at CR17, spray shoot many others

Stephen Grootes
16 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

This is what it’s like to go to school in Hanover Park

Tessa Knight
4 hours ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Leaders unite for safety and tech

Uber
4 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The slow business of attaining gender equality in SA

Mzukisi Qobo
17 hours ago
6 mins