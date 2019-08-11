Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 11 August 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 11 August 2019

Bangladeshi people climb on the roof of an overcrowded train as they travel to their home villages to celebrate Eid-al-Adha, at the Kamlapur Railway Station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 09 August 2019. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

This past week, we travel the world in images, from a sport event in Norway to Eid-al-Adha festival, Bangladesh.

(L-R) Ingvild Meinseth of Norway, Nargelis Statia Pieter of the Netherlands, and Nora Thiry of Belgium compete in the women’s 100m B-race during the European Athletics Team Championships First League in Sandnes, Norway, 09 August 2019. EPA-EFE/
Indian girls from BBK DAV college for women, in traditional Punjabi attire sing folk songs and perform traditional Gidha dance during an event to celebrate Teej festival in Amritsar, India, 09 August 2019. The festival is celebrated during the Sawan month which falls in July-August. Girls and women perform Giddha folk dance of Punjab and sing folk songs dedicated to their husbands or future husbands. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH
A performance entitled Halab by the Spanish Sol Pico group at the 27th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, 08 August 2019. The festival is one of the biggest cultural events of Europe offering art exhibitions, theatrical and circus performances and above all music concerts in seven days. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh
Filipino teens of the indigenous Manobo tribe perform a traditional dance during an event at their ancestral land in the town of Malaybalay, Bukidnon province, Philippines, 06 April 2019. The ethnic sports are part of an on-going ‘Kaamulan’ (To Gather) Festival held annually in Bukidnon. Bukidnon is home to seven hill tribes who originally inhabited the area long before colonization. EPA-EFE/NIKON L. CELIS
A handout photo made available by NASA Earth Observatory of a satellite image showing Typhoon Lekima (L) and Tropical Storm Krosa (R) at about 04:30 Universal Time (1:30 p.m. Japan Standard Time), 07 August 2019 (issued 09 August 2019). Authorities in China on 09 August 2019 have declared a red alert as Typhoon Lekima is due to make landfall on the country’s eastern coast, in Zhejiang province on 10 August. The typhoon, which passed across the southern Ryuku islands of Japan, is currently battering Taiwan. EPA-EFE/NASA EARTH OBSERVATORY
Serena Williams of the USA in action against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during the Women’s Singles round of 16 at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, 08 August 2019. EPA-EFE/VALERIE BLUM
Activists for the legalization of abortion hold green handkerchiefs during a march to commemorate their fight, on the anniversary of the parliamentary debate on the abortion bill, which did not pass at the Senate, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 August 2019. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) sails during the King’s Cup sailing regatta off the Isle of White, Britain, 08 August 2019. The Duke of Cambridge raced in another boat. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Norwegian Spirit cruise ship pass by tall ships on the Baltic sea during the Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. The 29th Hanse Sail maritime festival running from 08 to 11 August 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
South African women compete during the U18 Womens Rugby match between Boland and Western Province on National Womens Day at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, 09 August 2019. National Women’s Day was first celebrated in 1995. The day honors the courage and strength of South African women. In one of the largest demonstrations staged in South African history 20 000 women of all races marched to Pretoria’s Union Buildings on 09 August 1956 to present a petition against the carrying of passes by women to the prime minister during the apartheid era. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
One of the devotees of Lord Shiva (one of the most powerful and revered deities in Hinduism) wear a mask of a skull that represents Shiva as samsara, the cycle of life, death and rebirth as he stands in the market near Ganga river at Haridwar Uttrakhand India, 20 July 2019. Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva. Millions of participants gather sacred water from the Ganga and carry it across hundreds of miles to dispense as offerings in their local Shiva shrines, or specific temples such as Pura Mahadeva and Augharnath temple in Meerut, and Kashi Vishwanath, Baidyanath, and Deoghar in Jharkhand. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
Fireworks illuminate the sky in bay of Geneva with the famous water fountain ‘Le Jet d’Eau’, in Geneva, Switzerland, 10 August 2019. The pyrotechnic show ‘grand feu d’artifice’ takes 45 minutes. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI
The acrobatic artists Dominic Lacasse (R) and Karen Goudreault perform at the Buskers Festival, 10 August 2019, in Bern, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER
Bangladeshi homebound passengers gather on ferries as they travel to their villages to celebrate of Eid-al-Adha festival, at Sadarghat launch terminal in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 August 2019. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
