Business Maverick

Blunders 151 by Vestact

By Paul Theron 10 August 2019

This week: The ANC Government's healthcare proposals are unacceptable; Trump is getting his wall, but it's in Zimbabwe; Blunders 2020 swimsuit edition.

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

BLSA’s David and Goliath battle

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Trade war pulls lead indicators of copper and iron ore down

Ed Stoddard
07 AUG
2 mins

Business Maverick

Blunders 151 by Vestact

Paul Theron
3 hours ago
1 min

NEWSDECK

SABC report: DA takes complaint against Faith Muthambi to the police

Karabo Mafolo 08 AUG

Newsdeck

Pakistan Downgrades Relationship with India Over Kashmir Dispute

Bloomberg 08 AUG

Newsdeck

7 police officers arrested after trying to resell goods confiscated in Joburg CBD raids

News24 08 AUG

Newsdeck

Horse racing-Saudi Arabia to host world’s richest horse race in 2020

Reuters 08 AUG

Business Maverick

Lyft Earnings: Startup Joins Litter of Unicorn Disappointments
Bloomberg 08 AUG
4 mins

"Money, if it does not bring you happiness, will at least help you be miserable in comfort." ~ Helen Gurley Brown

Business Maverick

Miners Find Out the Hard Way Why Cobalt Is Called the Goblin

Bloomberg 08 AUG
3 mins

Business Maverick

Jeffrey Epstein Misappropriated ‘Vast Sums’ Says Les Wexner

Bloomberg
08 AUG
1 min

Business Maverick

Thursday, August 8: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
08 AUG
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Twenty-five years since democracy, how has SA’s agricultural sector performed?

Wandile Sihlobo
07 AUG
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Paper trail for the JSE is coming to an end

Ruan Jooste
07 AUG
4 mins