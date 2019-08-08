My Vegetarian Braai is not about trying to convert carnivores, but rather to broaden the horizons of every braaier. Plant-based cuisine is growing in popularity, after all, so the chances are that at some stage you will need to cater for a vegetarian. What better way than with this delicious Three-cheese Mushroom Pie!

Move away from those mountains of boring potato salad! My Vegetarian Braai is a new recipe book containing different ideas and delicious recipes to satisfy the taste buds of every guest that sits at your table.

Even meat-eaters will be seduced by these tasty vegetarian and vegan recipes, which also make brilliant side dishes to accompany any meal.

Three-cheese Mushroom Pie

This is an upgraded version of an old-fashioned mushroom pie. You can play around with any cheese as long as you use mozzarella as the main cheese. This pie can also be served as a snack with a glass of ruby cabernet.

serves 6

Ingredients

Olive oil

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

80g Gorgonzola cheese, grated

100g mozzarella cheese, grated

100g Gruyère cheese, grated

200g porcini mushrooms

1 tsp chopped fresh sage

Smoked paprika

Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

Fresh thyme to garnish

Instructions

Coat a baking tray with a little bit of olive oil and line the bottom and sides with the pastry.

Use a fork to prick the pastry all over. Add the three cheeses and mushrooms, and then sprinkle with smoked paprika.

Place on the braai grid over hot coals, cover with foil and a few hot coals, and bake for 20–25 minutes.

Check regularly until the cheese is bubbling and the pastry is golden brown.

Once the pie is cooked, remove it from the baking tray and add sea salt and pepper to taste.

Garnish with fresh thyme and serve immediately. ML

Adele Maartens is a self-taught chef who is passionate about everything to do with food. She has attended cooking courses in North Africa, Europe and the East, and others covering garagiste wine- and cheese-making. After seven years in the food trucking industry, many events and food festivals later, she has grown in her food adventures, become a food stylist, food photographer and now author of her first cookbook.

Published by Penguin Random House South Africa, R325.

