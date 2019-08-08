Aug 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will host the world's richest horse race in Riyadh at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack next year, with a purse of $20 million up for grabs, the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia said on Thursday.

The Saudi Cup, which will be run over nine furlongs (1800 metres) on dirt on Feb. 29, will have a maximum 14 runners, with the winner set to land $10 million.

The prize money at the Saudi Cup will eclipse the $16 million purse at the Pegasus World Cup Invitational in Florida last year.

“The introduction of the Saudi Cup as an international race is without doubt the most signiﬁcant event in the history of horse racing in Saudi Arabia,” Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal said in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming international horsemen and women, the media, racing enthusiasts and the public to Riyadh in 2020.”

Frankie Dettori, three-times British flat racing’s champion jockey, is impressed by the track.

“Of all the dirt tracks I’ve ridden, it’s the one I like best, as you can win from the front, and you can win from behind. It’s a fair track,” the 48-year-old said.

“The other thing I like is that the kickback is so much less than on other dirt tracks. I don’t know why, but the sand seems ﬁner and doesn’t stick.” (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

Reuters Follow Save More