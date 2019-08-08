Business Maverick

Thursday, August 8: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 8 August 2019
Riot police shoot rounds of tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters on Connaught Road West in Hong Kong, China, 21 July 2019. Protesters clashed with riot police in the heart of the city after a third major march against a suspended extradition bill. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Australia's housing market is suddenly heating up Pakistan halts bilateral trade with India as Kashmir spat intensifies And Cathay Pacific starts to feel the heat of Hong Kong’s protests Donald Trump steps up his assault on the Fed Asian stocks muted opening

Buyers ReturnAfter a two-year slide, Australian house prices look to have bottomed out, sending buyers flocking back to the market. Home values in Sydney have risen in each of the past two months, according to CoreLogic, ending a slump that saw prices tumble 15% from their July 2017 peak. Driving the turnaround: the central bank’s back-to-back interest rate cuts in June and July, which have pushed mortgage rates to record lows; the regulator’s loosening of mortgage stress tests; and the surprise re-election of Scott Morrison’s government in May, which killed off the opposition Labor party’s plans to wind back tax breaks for property investors.

Late Turnaround

Asian stocks looked set for a muted open as investors assessed the implications of the latest central bank moves to bolster growth. U.S. equities and benchmark Treasury yields mounted a turnaround late in the day, reversing sharp declines. Japanese futures rose, while they dipped in Australia and were little changed in Hong Kong. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index recovered from a decline of as much as 2% to eke out a modest gain. Oil extended a decline after Brent crude closed in a bear market on Tuesday. It clawed back losses in after-hours trading in New York after Saudi Arabia contacted fellow crude producers to discuss ways to halt the slide in prices.

Spat Worsens

Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations and halted bilateral trade with India after New Delhi revoked Kashmir’s autonomous status. Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government will take the matter to the UN Security Council and ensure the army remains vigilant. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision on the disputed Muslim-majority state of Kashmir fulfilled a campaign promise made to his Hindu base, which opposed special treatment for the region.

Bookings Down

The economic fallout from the political protests in Hong Kong is broadening, with Cathay Pacific being the latest to say its business is taking a hit. Ticket sales dipped as fewer people took Cathay flights into Hong Kong in July, and the demonstrations are hurting future bookings as well, the carrier said. The toll on commerce is rising as the unrest turns increasingly violent. What started as a protest two months ago over a contentious law has morphed into a movement against China’s grip on the city. Here’s what could happen next.

Too Proud?

Donald Trump stepped up his assault on the Fed, renewing his demands for “bigger and faster” rate cuts. “Incompetence is a terrible thing to watch,” he wrote in a series of tweets that shrugged off concerns about China. “Our problem is a Federal Reserve that is too proud to admit their mistake of acting too fast and tightening too much.” At least one policy maker sounds sympathetic to the president. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said developments since last week’s rate cut may indicate economic headwinds that warrant more easing.

