Spot cargoes of benchmark iron ore for delivery to China are fetching just over $100 a tonne, down more than 20% from a five-year peak scaled in July 2019. Morgan Stanley has forecast a fall to $90 in the fourth quarter of 2019. (Photo: AbodeStock)

The prices of iron ore and copper are good barometers for the state of the global economy. Escalating trade tensions between the US and China have sent their prices south. This has implications for companies such as Anglo American and producing countries such as Zambia. More crucially, they could be a sign of trouble ahead for the global economy.

You can probably blame US President Donald Trump for this one. Copper prices this week hit two-year lows, while iron ore has reversed a recent bull run. The latest trigger, of course, was Trump’s slapping of 10% tariffs on $300-billion worth of Chinese goods.

This trade war has far-reaching implications for Chinese economic growth, and, more widely, global growth. Copper and iron ore are key ingredients for building stuff. When they are in demand, lots of things are being built or manufactured. When they are not, a lot less stuff is made or produced.

Let’s start with copper. On Wednesday 7 August, Glencore announced the closure of its Mutanda copper/cobalt mine in DRC in the face of depressed prices.

“These days, the copper market is fully focused on the trade tension and the related fears of slowing global growth,” Carsten Menke, head of Next Generation Research at Julius Baer, said in a research note. As evidence of that, he noted that the market did not react to the closure.

Copper is around two-year lows but is also only down around 5% in the year to date. During the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, its price more than halved. Funds are also reportedly getting out of copper and this price fall has come against the backdrop of sluggish growth in mine production, which should support prices. But such fundamentals are not being supportive, as illustrated by the muted reaction to the Glencore closure. That suggests we have not seen the bottom yet.

Iron ore has had an even bigger knock, and off a lofty perch. Spot cargoes of benchmark iron ore for delivery to China are now fetching just over $100 a tonne, down more than 20% from a five-year peak scaled in July. Morgan Stanley has forecast a fall to $90 in the fourth quarter of 2019. This is a massive swing in sentiment in a relatively short period of time.

The consequences of this shift are many. Kumba Iron Ore and its parent, Anglo American, have been on a roll, thanks to iron ore prices. Anglo last month reported its best interim results since 2011 and embarked on a $1- billion share buyback. The company has been burnt by iron ore price swings before – it certainly could get burnt again. Copper is also one of the company’s key commodities, so it is vulnerable on that front as well. All largely thanks to global trade tensions.

The bigger concern is what this all means for the outlook for global economic growth. Copper and iron ore are sort of “lead indicators” in this regard. When they fall out of bed, things are really rough out there.

All market and analyst reports in recent days about these price moves point to the concerns regarding the wider global economy which have been sparked by the trade rows. And without decent global growth, South Africa has little chance of achieving significantly higher domestic levels of growth. BM

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

Ed Stoddard Follow Save More