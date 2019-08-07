MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Juventus have completed a deal with Manchester City which will bring defender Danilo to Turin in exchange for right back Joao Cancelo, the two clubs said on Wednesday.

Juventus said they had signed Brazilian Danilo on a five-year contract for 37 million euros ($41.5 million) while Manchester City confirmed the recruitment of Portugal international Cancelo. Juventus said the English champions would pay them 65 million euros for Cancelo.

Cancelo, 25, spent one season at Juventus, helping them win an eighth successive Serie A title. Raised at Benfica, he has also played for Valencia and Inter Milan.

“City are a fantastic club, with a brilliant manager and I am delighted to be here,” Cancelo said.

“Everything about them has impressed me, from the facilities to their style of play,” he added. “I am always looking to develop my game and win trophies and I believe I can do that here.”

Cancelo has played 14 times for Portugal although Nelson Semedo often gets the nod ahead of him for the right back position.

Danilo, a member of Brazil’s World Cup squad last year, made 34 Premier League appearances in two seasons at Manchester City. Raised at America Mineiro, the 28-year-old has also played for Santos, Porto and Real Madrid. ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

