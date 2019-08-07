The Hawks unit is investigating Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after a complaint was laid by anti-corruption pressure group Accountability Now.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed this to News24 on Wednesday.

Accountability Now laid criminal charges of perjury and defeating the ends of justice against Mkhwebane on Monday. It also lodged a maladministration complaint against her with the very office she heads.

The group sent a letter of complaint to the Office of the Public Protector on Monday and laid a criminal complaint with the police, which included a supporting affidavit from Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman, SC.

In a statement, the group said: “The criminal complaint has been given Ocean View CAS no 09/08/2019 and will be investigated by the Hawks in Pretoria.

“As she cannot investigate herself, the maladministration complaint will have to be investigated by her deputy.”

Mkhwebane’s deputy is Kevin Malunga.

Last month, Accountability Now asked the Legal Practice Council to strike Mkhwebane off the roll of advocates for perjury and for attempting to mislead the court.

This, after the Constitutional Court agreed with the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that her entire ABSA/Bankorp investigation was flawed, and that Mkhwebane had not been honest during her investigation. The High Court set aside her Bankorp-CIEX report, which stated that ABSA had to repay R1.125bn, in February.

The National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Justice will also investigate Mkhwebane’s suitability for office, after the DA requested such a probe.

Several civil society organisations asked that this inquiry be expedited.

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

News24 Follow Save More