British Airways Cancels Flights in London on IT System Glitch

By Bloomberg 7 August 2019
Caption
A passenger aircraft operated by British Airways, a unit of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG), lands past the tail fins of other British Airways aircraft near Terminal 5

British Airways took another hit during its critical summer travel season after an information technology system outage forced the cancellation of more than 90 short-haul flights on Wednesday across three London airports.

More than 80 flights were scrapped at Heathrow Airport and at least another 10 at Gatwick, according to a spokeswoman. Some 200 other flights were delayed, with London City Airport also affected.

The carrier had to switch to back-up manual systems to keep the remaining flights operating, while offering customers refunds or the chance to rebook flights from Thursday, according to an emailed statement.

“We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in a number of cancellations and delays today,” BA said. “A number of flights continue to operate.” The airline urged passengers to check the status of their planned journey before traveling to the airport.

Hey Logan, we are experiencing some systems problems this morning which are affecting check-in and flight departures. If you’re travelling today please check https://t.co/2Ty8CEO0Dq and manage my booking for the latest flight information and allow extra time at the airport. 1/2

— British Airways (@British_Airways) August 7, 2019
BA has already faced flight disruptions this summer from baggage issues, another system glitch, and the threat of a strike earlier this week by Heathrow Airport workers, which was called off at the last minute. The carrier is due to restart talks with pilots on Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a walkout that could come as soon as the end of this month.

Read more: British Airways, Union Extend Talks to Avert Pilot Strike (1)

The problem on Wednesday is also affecting the British Airways app, the airline said in a separate Tweet.

British Airways
@British_Airways
Replying to
Thorsten Maue
@ThorstenMaue
Hey there, we are experiencing some systems problems this morning which is also affecting the BA app. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and suggest trying again later. Letty
Sent via Conversocial.

View original tweet.

To contact the reporters on this story:
Benjamin Katz in London at [email protected];
Jihye Lee in Seoul at [email protected]

To contact the editors responsible for this story:
Tara Patel at [email protected]
John Bowker

