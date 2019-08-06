Newsdeck

Irish PM says Brexit talks will go on for years, deal or no deal

By Reuters 6 August 2019
Caption
Baily Lighthouse, Howth, County Dublin, Ireland

DUBLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that Britain and the European Union would be in talks for several years even if Britain walks away from the bloc without a withdrawal agreement.

“It is not fully appreciated, this doesn’t end on Oct. 31. Some people I know have become weary of Brexit and may take the view that this should end on Oct. 31, with either a deal or no-deal,” Varadkar told journalists in Hillsborough Castle near Belfast.

“If there is no deal, then at a certain point we will have to begin negotiations again, and the first items on the agenda will be citizens’ rights, the financial settlement and the solution to the Irish border.”

“No deal doesn’t kill the backstop.” (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)

