Business Maverick

Copper Sends a Message to Markets That Growth Is Already Wrecked

By Bloomberg 6 August 2019
Caption
The copper wire rod shop at the Uralelectromed OJSC Copper Refinery, operated by Ural Mining Metallurgical Company (UMMC), in Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Sverdlovsk region, Russia, March 7, 2016. http://www.elem.ru/en/about/Open Joint-Stock Company Uralelectromed is the core enterprise of Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company.The main production site is located in Verkhnyaya Pyshma. It comprises Copper Smelting Plant, Copper Tankhouse, Copper Powder Plant, Chemical and Metallurgical Plant, Copper Sulfate Plant, Powder Articles Plant, Hot-Dip Galvanizing Plant, auxiliary processes and services.Main activities of the enterprise are:blister copper production;copper cathodes production;copper wire rod production;copper electrolytic powder and powder articles productioncopper-based atomized powders production;copper and nickel sulfate production;gold and silver ingots, PGM concentrate, selenium, tellurium production;hot-dip galvanizing of metalworks.

For the past year, copper traded like a seesaw on the on-again, off-again hopes of a U.S. and China trade deal. Now it’s more like a rollercoaster ride down

The focus is increasingly on the damage caused by the havoc of a trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies. The broad applications for copper mean it’s particularly vulnerable to the synchronized tailspin being seen in everything from car-making and earth-moving equipment to commercial property and advanced electronic components.“What the hard data is telling us is that end-use demand is slow and in many places getting kicked quite hard,” Oliver Nugent, a metals strategist at Citigroup Inc., said by phone from London. “China’s commodity-intensive economy is as weak as it’s been in recent history.”

On Friday, copper broke through a trading range that’s lasted since July 2018, hitting a new two-year low. With zinc and aluminum also plunging, here are six charts showing the base metals markets’ burgeoning demand crisis.

Manufacturing Maladies

Even with the slide to two-year lows, copper hasn’t kept pace with the sharp decline in global manufacturing over the course of the year, prompting Macquarie analysts to point to further downside for the metal as prices re-tether themselves to demand trends.

Copper is yet to catch up with a decline in manufacturing

China Contracts

The slowdown in Chinese manufacturing is particularly significant for copper, with usage in the world’s top consumer contracting materially for the first time since 2015, according to a Citigroup demand tracker. The bank is forecasting that Chinese demand growth for the metal will be the weakest since before 2000.

Citi says copper usage is contracting in the all-important Chinese market

Recession Risk

Worries are also mounting about U.S. growth. A Federal Reserve Bank of New York gauge puts the risk of a recession in the next 12 months at the highest since 2008. The deepening dispute between the U.S. and China could cost the world economy about $1.2 trillion, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Morgan Stanley economists warned in a note Monday that the global economy will likely be in recession in nine months, should higher U.S. tariffs and China’s retaliation last for four to six months.

Zinc Sinks

It’s not just copper demand that’s tumbling: contracting orders for zinc in China have put the market on course for the worst year for global demand growth since 2012.

Contracting China

Ailing Aluminum

The downward demand trend is also stark in aluminum, where top producers including Alcoa Inc. and Norsk Hydro ASA forecast usage to grow at its slowest pace since the financial crisis.

Annual demand has been growing at 5% to 10% for most of the past decade, but Norsk Hydro says it could be as low as 1% this year.

Nickel Knocked

Nickel — which has rallied almost 40% this year on tightening supply and an expected boom in usage in electric-vehicle batteries — hasn’t escaped unscathed. Major producer MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC sees consumption growth this year hitting the weakest level since 2015 as a spell of stellar growth in orders from China’s stainless-steel sector runs out of steam.

Slowing Down

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Gold regains its glister

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

The right response to the Libra digital currency threat

Katharina Pistor and Co-Pierre Georg
17 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The rand is on the ropes again – and it doesn’t have many punches left to throw

Ed Stoddard
17 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

UK found sending home dozens of slavery victims despite re-trafficking fears

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

North Korea threatens to take ‘new road’, launches more missiles

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump condemns white supremacy, vague on gun measures after U.S. shootings

Reuters 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

India scraps special status for Kashmir in step Pakistan calls illegal

Reuters 16 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Counting the costs of the tariff war as China ups the ante
Sharon Wood 14 hours ago
4 mins

"Don't be so humble - you're not that great." ~ Golda Meir

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Nicky Newton-King, the woman who rattled cages from atop the capitalist Christmas tree

Sasha Planting 05 AUG
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

It’s a done deal, Sibanye tells mining communities challenging R5bn Lonmin merger

Ray Mahlaka
05 AUG
4 mins

Business Maverick

Monday, August 5: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
05 AUG
2 mins

Business Maverick

The Top Miners Are Split on How to Chase the EV Battery Boom

Bloomberg
05 AUG
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Pressing matters for SA’s wine industry

Tim Cohen
05 AUG
4 mins