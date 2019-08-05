WELLINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand plans to decriminalise abortion and treat it is as a health issue, the government said on Monday in the first major reform to abortion laws in more than four decades that some activists said fell short of expectations.

By Praveen Menon

The legislation aims to modernise abortion laws in place since 1977 and proposes that a woman should have access to abortion until 20 weeks of pregnancy.

After 20 weeks, a pregnant woman would require one heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being, the government said in a statement.

“Abortion is the only medical procedure that is still a crime in New Zealand. It’s time for this to change,” Justice Minister Andrew Little said in a statement.

“Safe abortion should be treated and regulated as a health issue; a woman has the right to choose what happens to her body,” he added.

Currently abortion in New Zealand is an offence under the Crimes Act, and a woman can only legally get an abortion if two doctors certify that continuing the pregnancy would result in danger to her mental or physical health.

The grounds on which abortion can be approved by the doctors are narrow and do not include reasons such as rape or the inability to support a child, activists have said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised to change the laws after winning a 2017 election, but the plans were delayed as lawmakers argued over the bill.

The abortion rights group ALRANZ said the proposed bill was a “mixed bag”.

“It’s not as good as it could have been, but it’s so much better than the status quo. We have to give the government props for that,” said ALRANZ national president Terry Bellamak, who questioned the 20-week limit.

“There are scans that happen around 20 weeks and this gives people little time to consider those results,” he said.

The legislation would allow for the creation of safe areas around specific abortion facilities to protect women from intimidation or harassment from anti-abortion activists.

Medical practitioners who object to providing abortion services on the grounds of conscience must inform the pregnant woman so that she can obtain services elsewhere, the bill said.

New Zealand is the latest country to liberalise abortion laws. South Korea’s high court overturned a ban on abortion in April, while Ireland legalized abortion in a referendum last year.

However, in the United States some conservative-leaning states have taken action to curb abortion rights. (Editing by Darren Schuettler)

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

Reuters Follow Save More