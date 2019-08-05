HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong braced for major disruptions to business on Monday as a general strike threatened to paralyse parts of the Asian financial centre, with more than 200 flights already cancelled, amid a broader anti-government campaign.

* Transport chaos in Hong Kong as protesters seek general strike

* Hundreds of flights cancelled, long lines of traffic

* More arrests overnight after ‘flash’ protests

* Hong Kong chief executive to hold morning news conference

* China says HK government won’t ‘sit idly by’ – Xinhua (Adds details on strike, transport disruptions, quote, paragraphs 1-7, 11; adds bullet points)

The strike follows another weekend of violent protests, which the government said were pushing the city to “an extremely dangerous edge”. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would hold a news conference at 10 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).

Police arrested 44 people after sometimes violent clashes overnight when police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators who moved swiftly across the city in flash mob-style actions.

Commuters struggled to get to work in the Monday morning rush hour, with many rail and bus services suspended, while some protesters blocked trains from leaving stations.

Long lines of traffic could be seen across Hong Kong island leading into the heart of the business centre and hundreds of people were stranded at the airport.

Media reports said the Airport Express train service was also suspended.

“I know the whole thing and I support the resistance very much. But this is not the way to win friends and influence people. It is (hurting) innocent bystanders,” said Canadian retiree Edward Tunis, 66.

The Chinese-controlled city has been rocked by months of protests that began against an extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial and have since evolved into calls for greater democracy.

The protests have at times shut government offices, blocked roads and disrupted business, posing the greatest political challenge to the former British colony since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Millions of people have taken to the streets to vent anger and frustration at the city’s government, presenting the biggest popular challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

Hong Kong tourism numbers are already falling and hotel occupancy rates are slumping as the protests take a toll, adding pressure to Hong Kong’s already struggling economy.

China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday: “The central government will not sit idly by and let this situation continue. We firmly believe that Hong Kong will be able to overcome the difficulties and challenges ahead.” (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree, Donny Kwok, Noah Sin, Vimvam Tam, Kevin Liu, and Felix Tam; Editing by Paul Tait)

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

Reuters Follow Save More