Media

This Weekend We’re Watching

By Daily Maverick 2 August 2019

"I'm Comin' Out" is a celebration of women's football players in South Carolina and New York City.

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Inside the latest findings of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be set aside by the courts

By Rebecca Davis

sport

Newsflash: Vision 2022 blurred as Baxter resigns as Bafana Bafana coach

Yanga Sibembe
3 hours ago
2 mins

MADAM & EVE

MOVING IN

Stephen Francis & Rico
17 hours ago
< 1 min

Newsdeck

District Six: Minister hit with personal costs over ‘grossly unreasonable’ court order failure

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

ANC disbands its Western Cape leadership, days after ANCYL’s cull

News24 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Katy Perry and record label hit with $2.7 million copyright judgment

Reuters 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Joburg shop owners turn on cops trying to confiscate ‘fake’ goods

News24 18 hours ago

NEWSFLASH

District Six: Minister failed land claimants, court finds
Suné Payne 3 hours ago
2 mins

Riding a Black Unicorn Down the Side of an Erupting Volcano While Drinking from a Chalice Filled with the Laughter of Small Children is the title of a dark cabaret album by 'Voltaire'

PARLIAMENT

Private political donation transparency — one step closer as public hearings on regulations finally happen

Marianne Merten 17 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Friday: Rico

Rico
14 hours ago
< 1 min

OP-ED

We need to talk about sex: Why discussions about sex help make schools safer for girls

Patti Silbert and Tembeka Mzozoyana
2 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

Conflicts of interest and incomplete projects: How Lottery money is being spent

Raymond Joseph
22 hours ago
8 mins

GASTROTURF

Panic @ the Pop-Up: Turkey & Trifle beneath a Karoo afdakkie

Tony Jackman
1 hour ago
8 mins