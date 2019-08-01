MADAM & EVE

MOVING IN

By Stephen Francis & Rico 1 August 2019

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

In the bruising battle with Peter Moyo, Old Mutual claims it’s ‘the ultimate loser’

By Ray Mahlaka

A NATIONAL CRISIS

#TheTotalshutdown revisited: ‘Women are under attack in SA’

Sandisiwe Shoba
40 mins ago
4 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Botswana: Turmoil in Africa’s ‘model democracy’

Joel Konopo for amaBhungane
13 mins ago
10 mins

Newsdeck

Joburg shop owners turn on cops trying to confiscate ‘fake’ goods

News24 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Four killed in renewed Sudan protests, opposition medics say

Reuters 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

South African Factory Sentiment at Three-Year High

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Iran says US sanctioning of top diplomat “childish” as tensions rise

Reuters 9 hours ago

COURT SHOWDOWN

Mkhwebane-Ramaphosa: Legal sparring masks the bigger battle — a state at war with itself
Greg Nicolson 5 mins ago
5 mins

Riding a Black Unicorn Down the Side of an Erupting Volcano While Drinking from a Chalice Filled with the Laughter of Small Children is the title of a dark cabaret album by 'Voltaire'

ANALYSIS

Democratic Debates, Moscow Mitch, Ronald Reagan, Trump’s Racism – temperature rising, everybody’s getting hot

J Brooks Spector 20 mins ago
7 mins

PARLIAMENT

Private political donation transparency — one step closer as public hearings on regulations finally happen

Marianne Merten
8 mins ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP

Conflicts of interest and incomplete projects: How Lottery money is being spent

Raymond Joseph
5 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

Defy injustice – and invoke the courage to dance with your fear

Pregs Govender
2 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

More stress on SOEs as Barnes quits Post Office

Sikonathi Mantshatsha and Tim Cohen
2 hours ago
4 mins