Business Maverick

Blunders Episode 150: with Paul Theron

By Paul Theron 1 August 2019

This week: the Cresta Mall mega-project that we can all be proud of; Viagra works on flowers; some people are good at Fortnite; and bonds with negative interest rates should be avoided.

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Consumers drink while retailers keep the tills active and lights on

By Sasha Planting

Sponsored Content

Time in the market vs timing the market?

Investec
8 hours ago
7 mins

Business Maverick

Blunders Episode 150: with Paul Theron

Paul Theron
6 mins ago
1 min

Newsdeck

Johnson Doubles U.K.’s Spending on No-Deal Brexit Preparation

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

North Korean soldier defects across the DMZ, South Korea says

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Facebook Isn’t Responsible as Terrorist Platform, Court Says

Reuters 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

Woodstock 50 Is Canceled After Many of the Performers Back Out

Bloomberg 16 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Inside African Phoenix’s R1.2bn private equity gamble
Ray Mahlaka 13 hours ago
3 mins

Spiders can fly in the wind and have been located up to 4km above the Earth's surface.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Standard Bank adopts coal-powered finance policy for African economies

Ed Stoddard 13 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Brazil’s Larger-Than-Expected Rate Cut Is a Sign of More to Come

Bloomberg
9 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Dollar Bears and Trump Both Dealt Blows by Fed’s Hawkish Cut

Bloomberg
9 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Beyond Meat Investors Sell $480 Million of Discounted Shares

Bloomberg
9 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Thursday, August 1: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
9 hours ago
2 mins