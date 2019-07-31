Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Tourism Permanent Secretary Arrested, ZBC Says

By Bloomberg 31 July 2019

The permanent secretary in Zimbabwe’s tourism ministry, Munesu Munodawafa, has been arrested by the country’s anti-graft body for alleged abuse of office, state broadcaster ZBC reported.

Munodawafa is the third senior government official to be detained by the Anti-Corruption Commission. Environment and Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira appeared in court last week on corruption charges involving $95 million, while former Director of State Residences Douglas Tapfuma was arrested on Tuesday.

Phone calls to the commission’s executive secretary, Silence Pondo, for comment weren’t answered.

(Updates with no comment from commission.)

