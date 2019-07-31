The permanent secretary in Zimbabwe’s tourism ministry, Munesu Munodawafa, has been arrested by the country’s anti-graft body for alleged abuse of office, state broadcaster ZBC reported.

Munodawafa is the third senior government official to be detained by the Anti-Corruption Commission. Environment and Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira appeared in court last week on corruption charges involving $95 million, while former Director of State Residences Douglas Tapfuma was arrested on Tuesday.

Phone calls to the commission’s executive secretary, Silence Pondo, for comment weren’t answered.

