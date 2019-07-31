Newsdeck

Woodstock 50 Is Canceled After Many of the Performers Back Out

By Bloomberg 31 July 2019
Caption
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: C.F. Martin guitars introduced the Woodstock 50th Anniversary dreadnaught guitar during Media Day at Anaheim Convention Center on January 23, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) --The organizers of the Woodstock 50th-anniversary festival canceled the event a week after its relocation to Maryland led many of the acts to back out.

“We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the festival we imagined,” the group said Wednesday in a statement.

The organizers ran up against daunting obstacles. They scrambled to save the festival after their main financier withdrew and local officials in upstate New York refused to approve a permit. Attempts to move it to different spots in the state — home of the original 1969 concert — also failed.

They settled last week on Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater in Columbia, Maryland. The venue could accommodate about 32,000 people.

But changing locations meant artists including Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus and Halsey were no longer obligated to perform.

“Due to conflicting radius issues in the D.C. area many acts were unable to participate and others passed for their own reasons,” the group said.

The original festival attracted hundreds of thousands of people to a dairy farm in Bethel, New York. A who’s who of rock stars performed, including the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Who and Jimi Hendrix. A logistical disaster, it became synonymous with the hippie movement.

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

NEWSFLASH

SARS mop-up under way as two key executives placed on precautionary suspension

By Marianne Thamm

ANALYSIS

Inside the ANC: Many more acts to come in this power play

Sam Mkokeli
3 hours ago
2 mins

Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane

President favours Pravin Gordhan over her, says enraged public protector in spitfire court papers

Ferial Haffajee
9 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Woodstock 50 Is Canceled After Many of the Performers Back Out

Bloomberg 2 mins ago

Newsdeck

Rubbish strewn on streets of Pretoria as municipal workers’ strike continues

News24 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

UK court rejects BA bid to stop its pilots striking over pay

Reuters 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Tourism Permanent Secretary Arrested, ZBC Says

Bloomberg 8 hours ago

RIGHTS FIGHT

Caster Semenya out of the running — but not the battle
Yanga Sibembe 3 hours ago
3 mins

Iceland is the only country without mosquitoes.

OP-ED

How to get public transport back on track

Carilee Osborne and Dominic Brown 2 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

The Michael Komape tragedy is not an anomaly

Samantha Brener
3 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Consumers drink while retailers keep the tills active and lights on

Sasha Planting
3 hours ago
4 mins

STATE CAPTURE FALLOUT

Solidarity heads to court as embattled Denel awaits government bailout

Greg Nicolson
8 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

On Boom Shaka and dancing to the National Anthem

Lwando Xaso
8 hours ago
7 mins