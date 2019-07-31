Uber, with the support from the Department of Communications and Digital Technology, is proud to announce that the Tech for Safety Summit 2019 will take place at The Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg on August 16 2019. In its first year, this technology-safety focused event will take the countries mission to use current and new technologies to help solve South Africa’s daily crime challenges.

Redi Tlhabi, master of ceremonies for the event, along with thought leaders, corporates, start-ups and innovators from across South Africa will lead the summit by addressing the safety challenges South African’s face in their homes and on the streets.

Topics to be addressed will bring the most pressing issues facing the country to the fore, including safety for women, personal safety and commuter safety. This summit, with its innovative speakers and panelists, will contribute to the much-needed safety conversation while equipping guests with the thinking and knowledge needed to use current and new technology to help create a safer future for all South Africans.

“Safety for all users is a key priority for Uber, and we’re constantly exploring and building new products to enhance the safety of riders and drivers using the Uber app. Through the Summit, we are looking to ignite conversations and debate with like-minded individuals in order to identify future actions that can be developed into solutions to advance personal safety in South African cities,” explains Nduduzo Nyanda, Country Manager for Uber.

The Summit aims to create a collaborative discussion, whereby solutions can be conceptualised and developed across the country. Networking opportunities will allow participants to connect with like-minded leaders in the industry. A student component has also been brought into this event, as Uber will be hosting a Hackathon in Johannesburg on August 3 and 4 2019, which aims to engage students in Gauteng in developing digital solutions to safety issues which affect communities across South Africa. Winners of the Hackathon will present their technology solution to enhance personal safety at the Tech for Safety Summit.

Some of the speakers who will take the stage at this year’s summit include:

Ms. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Minister of Communications and Digital Technology

Sachin Kansal, Senior Director of Product Management at Uber

Tumi Sole, Founder of Country Duty

More speakers will be announced in due course. The Tech for Safety Summit will offer the highest quality conference experience with combined networking opportunities, for all students, corporates, technology leaders, start-ups and many more.

*Due to the limited availability of seats, early registration is strongly recommended to ensure access to the event. Send your full name, designation, company, email address and contact number to [email protected] DM

