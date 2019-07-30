Business Maverick

Tuesday, July 30: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 30 July 2019
Caption
epaselect Japanese Prime Minister and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President, Shinzo Abe, puts red rose marks on the names of the party's victorious candidates in the Upper House election, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 21 July 2019. Exit polls suggest that Abe's LDP and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, will win over half of the seats being contested for the Upper House. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Carrie Lam gets China’s support after saying the Hong Kong protests have gone too far. The Trump administration’s call for Japan to help guard the Strait of Hormuz puts Shinzo Abe in an awkward position. And a new drug merger is changing the Big Pharma landscape. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

Lam Gets China Backing

China backed up Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the city’s police, with the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office asserting demonstrations have gone “far beyond” peaceful protest. Opposition lawmakers said Beijing had done little to resolve the underlying political crisis, and instead was seeking to shift blame to radical protesters, Western countries and the foreign media.

Protests Weigh on Stocks

The unrest is also taking its toll on stocks. Investors yesterday sold shares at the fastest clip in more than six weeks after protesters clashed with police for an eighth weekend.  While Hong Kong’s financial markets have been surprisingly resilient, traders are losing faith as the violence threatens to disrupt the local economy. Office and residential property companies, as well as shopping malls, are taking the biggest hit.

Asian Stocks Hold Steady

Asian equity futures showed surprising backbone after U.S. stocks edged lower as Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Netflix all fell. The 10-year Treasury yield dipped for a second day to 2.07% before the Fed’s anticipated rate cut Wednesday. The dollar climbed, while the pound slidto its lowest level in more than two years. Oil and gold were both higher.

Abe’s Tight Spot

U.S. calls for Japan’s help to protect shipping from Iranian attacks have put Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a bind between angering Donald Trump and upsetting voters suspicious of overseas deployments. The stakes are high: Japan gets 80% of its crude imports from the Middle East, much of it through the Strait of Hormuz, but the Japanese public remains sharply divided over any deployments. “Abe is frightened of public opinion on security issues and is frightened of angering Trump,” said Garren Mulloy, a professor at Daito Bunka University in Saitama, Japan.

Drug Deal

The pharma landscape is getting a makeover. Pfizer will merge the unit that makes Lipitor and Viagra with Mylan to form a new company in a deal that reshapes the brand-name and off-patent drug industries. The new company will have sales of close to $20 billion in 2020 sales, as well as about $24.5 billion in debt and an investment-grade credit rating. Oh, and don’t look for longtime Mylan chairman Robert Coury to ride off into the sunset.

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The heavens have opened, but Western Cape agriculture still needs more rain

By Wandile Sihlobo

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Naspers rides the education wave

Sasha Planting
4 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

SA economy could be the winner if online gambling is legalised

Ruan Jooste
4 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Teen gunman scorned California garlic festival on social media before mass shooting

Reuters 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Accused 9/11 mastermind open to role in victims’ lawsuit if not executed

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Storm surges, gale force winds, flooding: Another intense cold front heads for Western Cape

News24 14 hours ago

Newsdeck

UK plays Brexit hardball with ‘stubborn’ EU, pound falls to a two-year low

Reuters 15 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom, the biggest threat to SA’s economy, gets an acting leader
Ed Stoddard 9 hours ago
2 mins

"Ah coffee. The sweet balm by which we shall accomplish today's tasks." ~ Holly Black

BUSINESS MAVERICK

European Central Bank hints at a yen for equities

Sharon Wood 4 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

China’s Long View

Stephen S Roach
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Reduce gender penalties to level the playing field for jobs

Maryana Iskander
3 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Anglo American is back

Tim Cohen
28 JUL
5 mins

OP-ED

Lessons from Africa: High time for SA to refine its cannabis licensing mechanism

Mzukisi Qobo and Wandile Sihlobo
28 JUL
6 mins