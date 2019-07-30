Newsdeck

North Korea official tells U.S. counterpart talks to begin soon -senior U.S. official

By Reuters 30 July 2019
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows US President Donald J. Trump (R) shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) on the border in the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, 30 June 2019. The US leader arrived in South Korean on 29 June for a two-day visit that will include a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a trip to the Demilitarized Zone. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - A North Korean official told a White House National Security Council counterpart last week that working-level talks to revive denuclearization negotiations with North Korea would start very soon, a senior U.S. administration official said on Tuesday.

By Roberta Rampton

There were no details provided to reporters on when such talks would occur. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has appeared hopeful of a diplomatic way forward despite North Korea test-firing two new short-range ballistic missiles on July 25.

Pompeo and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho had been expected to meet on the sidelines of a Southeast Asia security forum in Bangkok this week, but Ri canceled his trip to the conference, a diplomatic source said.

On Tuesday, the senior U.S. official also said it appeared Ri would not be in Bangkok.

The most recent contact between North Korea and the United States occurred last week, when a U.S. official, in Asia for unrelated talks, traveled to the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas to deliver photographs commemorating the June 30 meeting there between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the senior U.S. administration official told reporters.

Pompeo said on Monday he hoped working-level talks to revive denuclearization talks with North Korea could occur “very soon,” but emphasized that a follow-up leaders’ summit was not planned.

Pompeo left Washington on Tuesday for Thailand and will also visit Australia and Micronesia in a trip lasting until Aug. 6.

A February summit in Vietnam between Trump and Kim collapsed after the two sides failed to reconcile differences between Washington’s demands for Pyongyang’s complete denuclearization and North Korean demands for sanctions relief.

At their DMZ meeting they agreed to resume working-level talks, but Pyongyang has since accused Washington of breaking a promise by planning to hold joint military exercises with South Korea in August and warned that these could derail the dialogue.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday: “We’ll see what happens. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen.”

North Korea has also warned of a possible end to its freeze on nuclear and long-range missile tests in place since 2017, which Trump has repeatedly upheld as evidence of the success of his engagement with Kim. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and David Brunnstrom; editing by Susan Thomas and Grant McCool)

