Illustrative image: A Pupil raises his hand at Crags Primary School. (Photo: Daily Maverick)

Three primary school pupils died of suspected food poisoning at a Mpumalanga school on Monday.

The provincial Department of Education said in a statement on Monday that “about 10 learners” from the Nelson Ngubeni Primary School at Emalahleni Local Municipality are being treated at Witbank General Hospital.

“The department has already deployed officials to the hospital to be with the learners and parents,” spokesperson Jasper Zwane said in a statement.

Education MEC Bonakele Majuba will visit the hospital and the school on Tuesday morning, Zwane said. DM

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

News24 Follow Save More