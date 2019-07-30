Newsdeck

3 children die of food poisoning at Mpumalanga primary school

By News24 30 July 2019

Illustrative image: A Pupil raises his hand at Crags Primary School. (Photo: Daily Maverick)

Three primary school pupils died of suspected food poisoning at a Mpumalanga school on Monday.

The provincial Department of Education said in a statement on Monday that “about 10 learners” from the Nelson Ngubeni Primary School at Emalahleni Local Municipality are being treated at Witbank General Hospital.

“The department has already deployed officials to the hospital to be with the learners and parents,” spokesperson Jasper Zwane said in a statement.

Education MEC Bonakele Majuba will visit the hospital and the school on Tuesday morning, Zwane said. DM

