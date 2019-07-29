Business Maverick

U.K. Starts No-Deal Brexit Meetings as It’s Now a Real Prospect

By Bloomberg 29 July 2019
Caption
A placard saying 'No Deal' stands in front of a Union flag, also known as a Union Jack, near the Houses of Parliament in London, U.K., on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s high-level Brexit cabinet holds its first meeting Monday, and will gather every day to ensure the country leaves the European Union on Oct. 31.

Michael Gove, named to a job that makes him Johnson’s top aide, will lead the sessions as the government steps up preparations for a no-deal Brexit, the premier’s office said Sunday in a statement. Unless the EU agrees to re-open negotiations, that’s the most likely outcome, he said.

New U.K. PM Johnson Builds Team to Deliver Split From EU
Michael Gove Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

“We still hope they will change their minds, but must operate on the assumption that they will not,” Gove wrote in the Sunday Times. “No deal is now a very real prospect, and we must make sure we are ready.”

Johnson’s special cabinet of six senior ministers will oversee the revamped exit preparations. They will meet weekdays and weekends until ties with the EU are cut.

Dominic Cummings, a key leader in the 2016 Brexit campaign, called advisers to the prime minister’s residence Friday night and told them Brexit will happen “by any means necessary,” the Times said. Cummings said Johnson is prepared to suspend Parliament or hold an election to thwart those who may seek to block a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson’s war cabinet are all Brexiteers who support no deal, the Times reported. It includes Gove, Chancellor Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

Leaving without alternative arrangements would dominate British politics for decades to come, the Institute for Government said.

Javid is ready to release more than 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) for planning a no-deal exit, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, noting the new funds add to the 4.2 billion pounds set aside by his predecessor, Philip Hammond.

There’s not a clear majority in Parliament for no deal and lawmakers have said they will try to block it. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he’s ready for a general election at any time.

Jeremy Corbyn Announces Plans For Labour's Green Industrial Revolution In The North
Jeremy Corbyn on July 26. Photographer: Darren Staples/Getty Images

A new poll showed the Conservatives with a slim statistical lead over Labour, according to the Sunday Express. The July 24-25 ComRes survey is the first to show a Tory lead since early March and gives the Brexit Party its lowest projected vote share since they were included in the survey in May, ComRes said.

Another poll in the Mail on Sunday put support for the Conservatives at 30% to 25% for Labour, but support would flip to a 6 percentage-point edge for Labour if the party ousted Corbyn.

A majority in the Express poll, 55%, said Johnson will make a terrible prime minister, with 64% saying he would be better than Corbyn. But 72% said he should be given a chance to deliver Brexit before new elections are called or the government is toppled.

‘Pretty Hopeless’

Speaking to Sky News Sunday, Corbyn wouldn’t say when he might call a vote of no confidence in the government to trigger an election. If Labour were to win power, he reiterated that he’d try to reopen Brexit negotiations with the EU himself.

“He’s pretty hopeless,” said Jo Swinson, the newly elected head of the Liberal Democrats. “There are millions crying out for leadership in opposition to Boris Johnson and Brexit, and they’re not getting it from Jeremy Corbyn.”

Liberal Democrats Leader Jo Swinson Interview
Jo Swinson Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

As the new head of the Treasury, Javid said “all necessary funding” will be available help cope with no deal, including adding extra border control forces and launching one of the “biggest ever” public information campaigns, he wrote in the Sunday Telegraph.

In a separate development, May’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, met with Labour Party Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer and they agreed to work on plan to block leaving the EU without a deal, the Observer reported.

Johnson is traveling to Scotland on Monday to announce 330 million pounds of new funding for local communities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the government said.

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Anglo American is back

By Tim Cohen

OP-ED

Lessons from Africa: High time for SA to refine its cannabis licensing mechanism

Mzukisi Qobo and Wandile Sihlobo
13 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Nationalisation is not the answer to the land question; land is far too valuable to be owned by the state

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
8 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Golf-Koepka dominates one-sided bout with McIlroy in Memphis

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Plans to Tap John Ratcliffe as Be DNI, Replacing Dan Coats

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Suspected Islamists kill at least 65 in northeast Nigeria – state TV

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

U.K. Deploys Destroyer to Protect Shipping in Hormuz Strait

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

Shuffling the deck chairs as the crises at Kusile and Titanic Eskom continue
Chris Yelland 7 hours ago
4 mins

"Take a chance, won't you? Knock down the fences which divide. Tear apart the walls that imprison you. Reach out. Freedom lies just on the other side." ~ Thurgood Marshall

OPINIONISTA

Crisis of Anglo-American democracy

Jeffrey Sachs 8 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Fitch downgrade of South Africa’s credit rating outlook could be a wake-up call for Moody’s

Ray Mahlaka
22 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Eskom set to post stratospheric loss as labour costs rocket

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
25 JUL
5 mins

Business Maverick

The world’s biggest brewer has indigestion

Sasha Planting
26 JUL
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Experts say AYO share valuation was an exaggeration

Ray Mahlaka
25 JUL
3 mins