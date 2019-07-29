A fire tore through Masiphumelele on Monday morning. Photo: Mary-Anne Gontsana

Over a thousand people were left homeless and one person died after a fire swept through Masiphumelele’s Wetland informal settlement in E-Section in the early hours of Monday morning. By Mary-Anne Gontsana

First Published by GroundUp

The fire, said by residents to have been caused by a candle in one of the shacks, started at about midnight and was contained just after 5am.

When GroundUp arrived on the scene, two fire trucks stood at one of the pathways to the informal settlement. There was a heavy smell of smoke and residents were rummaging through the debris, some hammering corrugated iron sheets that they could re-use and some sitting around looking lost.

For Vivian Zenzile, this was the third time she had lost her shack and belongings to a fire since she started living in E-Section in 2006.

“I have lost everything: my house, my clothes, ID documents, my children’s school uniform, school books. I am left with nothing,” she said. “I heard my neighbour screaming that there was a fire. When we went outside, the shack right next to me where the fire started was ablaze. We tried to stop it but with the wind it was just too much. That fire was too strong even for the firefighters.”

Another resident who also lost everything in the fire, Zimkhitha Simama, said she had no idea where and how she would start getting her life together again. “We tried to put the fire out by collecting water from the nearby stream and the little that came out of the tap, but it was just not enough. Even when the firefighters arrived, they were battling.”

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for City Fire and Rescue said the first response consisted of five fire-fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle, and 21 staff members.

“When the first officer arrived on the scene he made a quick assessment and called upon more resources, which resulted in two divisions set up, with 18 firefighting appliances, two rescue vehicles and 79 staff battling the blaze. One adult male was treated for heat exposure by the metro ambulance staff. Three firefighters were hospitalised as a result of various injuries sustained during the incident,” said Carelse.

Carelse said while busy with mopping-up operations, a body was found beneath corrugated iron sheeting. The person’s sex could not be determined.

Charlotte Powell, spokesperson for the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre, said the blaze destroyed 256 structures, leaving 1,280 people affected. “The Masiphumelele community hall and the Methodist church in Myeza Road were opened for emergency sheltering. The Disaster Risk Management Centre has informed SASSA to provide humanitarian relief. Informal Settlement Management will provide starter kits for residents once the Solid Waste Department has removed all the fire debris.” DM

Masiphumelele’s E-Section is covered in burnt rubble. Photo: Mary-Anne Gontsana

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

GroundUp Follow Save More