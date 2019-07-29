GROUNDUP

Masiphumelele fire leaves over 1,000 homeless

By GroundUp 29 July 2019

A fire tore through Masiphumelele on Monday morning. Photo: Mary-Anne Gontsana

Over a thousand people were left homeless and one person died after a fire swept through Masiphumelele’s Wetland informal settlement in E-Section in the early hours of Monday morning. By Mary-Anne Gontsana

First Published by GroundUp 

The fire, said by residents to have been caused by a candle in one of the shacks, started at about midnight and was contained just after 5am.

When GroundUp arrived on the scene, two fire trucks stood at one of the pathways to the informal settlement. There was a heavy smell of smoke and residents were rummaging through the debris, some hammering corrugated iron sheets that they could re-use and some sitting around looking lost.

For Vivian Zenzile, this was the third time she had lost her shack and belongings to a fire since she started living in E-Section in 2006.

I have lost everything: my house, my clothes, ID documents, my children’s school uniform, school books. I am left with nothing,” she said. “I heard my neighbour screaming that there was a fire. When we went outside, the shack right next to me where the fire started was ablaze. We tried to stop it but with the wind it was just too much. That fire was too strong even for the firefighters.”

Another resident who also lost everything in the fire, Zimkhitha Simama, said she had no idea where and how she would start getting her life together again. “We tried to put the fire out by collecting water from the nearby stream and the little that came out of the tap, but it was just not enough. Even when the firefighters arrived, they were battling.”

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for City Fire and Rescue said the first response consisted of five fire-fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle, and 21 staff members.

When the first officer arrived on the scene he made a quick assessment and called upon more resources, which resulted in two divisions set up, with 18 firefighting appliances, two rescue vehicles and 79 staff battling the blaze. One adult male was treated for heat exposure by the metro ambulance staff. Three firefighters were hospitalised as a result of various injuries sustained during the incident,” said Carelse.

Carelse said while busy with mopping-up operations, a body was found beneath corrugated iron sheeting. The person’s sex could not be determined.

Charlotte Powell, spokesperson for the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre, said the blaze destroyed 256 structures, leaving 1,280 people affected. “The Masiphumelele community hall and the Methodist church in Myeza Road were opened for emergency sheltering. The Disaster Risk Management Centre has informed SASSA to provide humanitarian relief. Informal Settlement Management will provide starter kits for residents once the Solid Waste Department has removed all the fire debris.” DM

Masiphumelele’s E-Section is covered in burnt rubble. Photo: Mary-Anne Gontsana

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

NEWSFLASH

Pravin Gordhan wins interdict as Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane lashed in court, again

By Greg Nicolson

ANALYSIS

Divided ANC house struggling to stand

Stephen Grootes
20 hours ago
5 mins

ANC DIVIDED

NEC meeting update: Ramaphosa stares them down

Sam Mkokeli
17 hours ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

Storm surges, gale force winds, flooding: Another intense cold front heads for Western Cape

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

UK plays Brexit hardball with ‘stubborn’ EU, pound falls to a two-year low

Reuters 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tshwane CBD gridlocked as striking municipal bus drivers block roads

News24 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Golf-Koepka dominates one-sided bout with McIlroy in Memphis

Reuters 12 hours ago

BUSI RELOADED

Public Protector faces yet another challenge to her legal competence — this time from the horse racing industry
Marianne Thamm 17 hours ago
9 mins

"Ah coffee. The sweet balm by which we shall accomplish today's tasks." ~ Holly Black

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

A new city is not a smart idea for South Africa

Jens Horber for the Young Urbanists 3 hours ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP

Ambitious plans under way for home-grown South African climate change model

Tony Carnie
3 hours ago
4 mins

STREET TALK

Gender: Who wears the pants? (Video)

Street Talk
3 hours ago
1 min

ZAPIRO

Numbers Gangs

Zapiro
27 JUL

OUR BURNING PLANET: ANALYSIS

From Russia to Mantashe with love: Chernobyl and the culture of climate meltdown

Kevin Bloom
17 hours ago
13 mins