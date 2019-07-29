STREET TALK

Gender: Who wears the pants? (Video)

By Street Talk 29 July 2019

In the final instalment of our “Gender Roles” series, we unpack issues centred around gender roles and identity within relationships. Here we look at who wears the pants.

#YOURIDENTITYCAMPAIGN

This film was produced by Street Talk in collaboration with The Hope Exchange:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

