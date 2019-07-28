The U.K. has deployed one of its Type 45 warships to help escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran seized a British vessel amid heightening tensions with the West.

The frigate, HMS Duncan, will operate alongside the Royal Navy’s HMS Montrose Type 23 to shepherd British-flagged ships through the strait, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. The air defense destroyer will operate until late August, it said.

Oman, which shares the waterway with Iran, said it was in talks with “all parties” to restore stability to the waterway.

“We don’t mediate, but in this case we are more concerned than others to ensure the stability of navigation,” Foreign Minister Yousef Bin Alawi said after discussions with Iranian officials in Tehran. Oman has close ties with Iran.

Tensions have flared in the strait in recent weeks as Iran pushes back against U.S. sanctions that are crippling its oil exports. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard detained the Stena Impero this month and is still holding the ship. That move came after U.K. forces seized an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar early this month for allegedly violating sanctions against Syria.

Oil Chokepoint

The strait is a vital thoroughfare for the energy industry, accounting for about a third of the world’s seaborne oil flows. The U.K. said last week under former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt that further measures would be taken to respond to Iran, without giving detail on those plans.

“Freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is vital not just to the U.K., but also our international partners and allies,” Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in the statement. “Merchant ships must be free to travel lawfully and trade safely, anywhere in the world.”

The Type 45, manufactured by BAE Systems Plc, was designed to replace the Type 42 warships that formed part of the Royal Navy’s fleet during the Falklands War. The final Type 42 was retired in 2013.

Good and detailed discussion on many issues with new Majles National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Chairman, Hojjatoleslam Zonnour. Important to keep these channels of discussion open. pic.twitter.com/oMsSGicOCV

— Rob Macaire (@HMATehran) July 28, 2019

The U.K. and Iran are maintaining contacts to try to resolve the situation. In a letter published Sunday by state-run Islamic Republic News Agency, President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the U.K. prime minister and said he hoped this would usher in improved ties between London and Tehran.

Britain’s ambassador to Iran said he had “good and detailed talks” with a senior hard-line lawmaker who heads the Iranian parliament’s foreign-affairs committee.

Envoy Robert Macaire said in a tweet that it was “important to keep these channels of discussion open” after meeting with cleric and lawmaker, Mojtaba Zonnour, in Tehran. Zonnour formerly was Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s representative to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In Vienna, representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia and the U.K. held talks with an Iranian envoy to try to salvage a nuclear deal from which the U.S. withdrew last year.

The participants on Sunday reaffirmed commitments to preserving both Iran’s pledges to limit its nuclear activities and the promise of lifting sanctions under the deal, according to a European Union statement.

Unraveling Deal

The tanker standoff has escalated regional strains over renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran after President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear accord.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi characterized the talks as “constructive” but said his country will continue to scale back its commitments to the nuclear deal unless European powers guarantee Iran’s ability to gain economic benefits promised in the accord, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

Bloomberg Follow Save More