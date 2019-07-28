MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, July 28 (Reuters) - At least 65 people died in twin attacks by suspected Islamists in Nigeria's northeastern Borno region, state television reported on Sunday, one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in recent years.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though the Boko Haram group and its Islamic State splinter group have often carried out attacks in the area.

Local government chairman Mohammed Bulama was quoted as saying on state television that the assailants killed 21 people returning from a funeral in a first attack and a further 44 as people tried to regroup in self-defence.

The death toll may rise, he said, given others were injured.

Borno state is the epicentre of the Boko Haram and related Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) insurgency. The conflict has lasted a decade, during which time the militants have killed thousands and millions have fled from their homes in the region.

Resident Bakura Mallam Amadu said he saw the insurgents gather before firing on the funeral attendees, while a security source said Islamists attacked on motorbikes and in vans.

Nigeria’s military declined to comment. (Reporting by Maiduguri newsroom; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Dale Hudson and Andrew Cawthorne)

