Multimedia

This Weekend We’re Watching

By Daily Maverick 26 July 2019

Believe It or Not. Children in 1966 Predict the Future & whatever they Predicted has come True now.

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

AMABHUNGANE: ANALYSIS

The Public Projectile

By Sam Sole for amaBhungane

TRAIN STRIKE

Mr Fix It, fix the trains, say unions as they march to Parliament

Suné Payne
16 mins ago
3 mins

RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2019

Week two – reading between the prediction lines

Antoinette Muller
26 mins ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Vote Corbyn, Stop Brexit: How Labour Plans to Take On Johnson

Bloomberg 33 mins ago

Newsdeck

SpaceX: Starship Launch System vehicle prototype hops

Al Jazeera 43 mins ago

Newsdeck

U.S. Justice Department resumes use of death penalty, schedules five executions

Reuters 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Arsenal’s Ozil and Kolasinac escape knife-wielding attackers

Reuters 10 hours ago

OP-ED

If Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ought to go, who will make it happen?
Raymond Suttner 55 mins ago
7 mins

The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum is solar-powered.

SCORPIO

Trillian thwarts recovery of Eskom State Capture loot – again

Jessica Bezuidenhout for Scorpio 14 hours ago
6 mins

AMABHUNGANE: ANALYSIS

Tosaco, the deal that could sink former PIC boss Dan Matjila

Susan Comrie for amaBhungane
14 hours ago
14 mins

ISS TODAY

Where to from here in Algeria?

Matt Herbert for ISS TODAY
40 mins ago
4 mins

GASTROTURF

The Rainbow at the end of the Week of Johnny Clegg

Tony Jackman
6 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

Residents of apartheid-era shack town still have no electricity or toilets

Sibahle Siqathule for GroundUp
3 hours ago
2 mins