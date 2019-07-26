A woman reacts as her hair blows in the air on windy day in San Sebastian, in the Basque Country, northern Spain, 31 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Said to increase hair strength, enhance its shine or fix damaged hair, ‘hair Botox’ treatments are being carried out at many hair salons near you. How does it work and is it worth a try?

While there are ways of dealing with hair-care problems in the safe sanctuary of your home – think hair masks, serums and oils – treatments offered and applied in salons are sometimes more varied and technical. “Botox for hair” is the newest name in the hair repair game. Its claimed benefits include a reduction in frizz, increase in shine, nourishment, hydration and restoration. This time, no needles involved.

What is ‘hair Botox’?

Despite its name, “Botox for hair” does not make use of botulinum toxin, the neurotoxic protein that is injected into the face to smooth wrinkles and fine lines.

An article in Heathline, a privately-owned provider of health, explains that “hair Botox” works by filling in individual fibres of hair to help give it fullness and smoothness. In essence, it coats hair fibres with a filler, such as keratin. The ingredients, application process and effect may differ, depending on the brand being used in a particular salon.

How does it work?

Haircare brands worldwide have used “Botox for hair” ranges since 2013 and the way the treatment works depends on the brand and its ingredients.

In 2017, BM Professional Hair Botox™, originating in Brazil, launched in South Africa. Rafeeq Adams, director at Unique Cosmetics, says that, unlike other smoothing treatments, BM Hair Botox™ repairs the hair from within and provides nourishment through the combination of collagen, the most abundant protein found in the human body, vegetable keratin, keratin containing wheat and soy amino acids (organic compounds that combine to form proteins) as well as pure amino and 12 oil extracts.

Each oil extract plays an essential role in the overall effectiveness of the treatment. These oils include Gossypium herbaceum (Levant cotton) seed oil, high in ceramide concentration (used to protect against loss of moisture and protein); Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, which promotes hair growth; and macadamia oil, which is said to moisturise and add shine to processed, damaged and heat-treated hair.

Another “Botox for hair” treatment offered in South Africa is the Inoar Ghair B-Perfect Treatment, a 30-minute, professional, in-salon treatment.

Hendrien Kruger, CEO of Inoar South Africa, claims that the Inoar Ghair B-Perfect Treatment is an almost instant, all-in-one treatment that helps makes hair more manageable through restoration, hydration, strengthening, adding shine and reducing the amount of frizz through the combination of ingredients including wheat germ oil, fatty acids, argan oil, shea butter, hydrolysed keratin and grape extract.

Kruger says the Inoar treatment also contains vitamins A, C and E, which helps protect the hair, as well as anti-oxidants used to fight free radicals, unstable atoms that can cause damage to our cells and may damage the hair. When these treatments are applied, broken or thin areas on each hair strand are filled in, apparently making the hair appear softer, fuller and glossier.

What to expect from the treatment?

The details of the in-salon “Botox for hair” treatment depends on the product used; however, they generally follow the same process with some parts of the application subject to small changes and differences.

The first step in the treatment is a deep cleanse with a detox shampoo, which opens up the cuticle, the outermost layer of the hair, in preparation for the strands to absorb the treatment. The hair is then towel-dried so that the treatment mask being applied is not diluted by any residual water. The treatment is applied to each layer, followed by combing with a fine-toothed comb to ensure the product reaches all strands.

The treatment is left to process on the hair and, depending on the brand of product, this can range from 20-40 minutes.

The hair is then rinsed, dried, styled and, hopefully, looks a lot more lustrous than when you walked in the salon door.

“I found the Botox treatment amazing because it had all these benefits using just one product. Repair, tone, takes out some of the frizz and leaves the hair soft, healthy and shiny,” says hairstylist Jehaan Kajee who has been administering the BM Professional Hair Botox™ at Furr Hair Salon in Cape Town for the past two years.

Some salons have a different approach to the process, in that after the treatment is applied, the hair is blow-dried and flat-ironed with the treatment still in the hair. Supposedly, this allows for the product to penetrate deeper into the strands of the hair. The hairstylist doing the application should always guide you through the method used before starting the treatment.

How long does it last?

It all depends on the marketing pitch. Kruger claims the Inoar Ghair B-Perfect Treatment lasts for up to four weeks, while BM Professional Hair Botox™ is said to last from two to three months, although the correct after-care is important and products used post-treatment must be sulphate-free and should contain a lot of moisture. You might be in for more hair products’ purchases while you’re at the salon.

“It’s important not to use a keratin- or protein-based after-care, which may cause the hair to feel ‘hard’ and break. Please be on the lookout especially for ‘restore/repair’ after-care options as those contain keratin/protein. It’s important to use moisture-based products.”

Adams adds that sulphate- and paraben-free shampoos reduce the chance of the cuticle opening and they do not strip the natural oils from the hair, allowing the oil extracts to repair the hair from within for a longer period of time.

Should you try it and is it safe?

Since “Botox for hair” treatments are said to work on a structural level to help repair the hair as well as the fact that we are all exposed to free radicals, it can be used on all hair types.

Unlike other smoothing treatments containing formaldehyde, a carcinogen, “hair Botox” products are considered safe for use. However, there is always a chance of an allergic reaction or skin irritation in reaction to an ingredient in the product.

Adams adds, “BM Professional Hair Botox™ is safe and there are no known side effects, unless you are allergic to any of the active ingredients.”

In order to limit the chance of a reaction, or if you know your skin is sensitive and susceptible to irritation, ask the hairstylist to do a spot test of the product on your hair and wait to see the response before starting the treatment. ML

