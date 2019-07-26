“The change in how bank clients trade the yuan has helped stabilize the currency and reduces the need for the central bank to intervene,” said Ji Tianhe, a Beijing-based strategist at BNP Paribas SA. It also shows Chinese investors have become more experienced in dealing with yuan swings than in previous years, he added.

Chinese companies and individuals net sold the yuan at banks in the three months through April this year, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. That selling came as the currency traded close to the strongest level since July 2018. They bought the yuan when it tumbled the most in 10 months in May.

A lot of bank clients now buy the yuan when it’s close to 6.9 per dollar, according to traders who asked not to be named publicly commenting on the market. Some analysts have seen that level as the government’s line in the sand for weakness.

Yuan volatility has disappeared since mid-June, as investors assess the deadlocked China-U.S. trade dispute and uncertainty over monetary policy. A gauge of one-month historical swings in the currency was the lowest among 30 major exchange rates on Friday. The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8746 a dollar as of 9:03 a.m. in Hong Kong.

Still, looming events such as more trade negotiations next week and a potential interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month will likely get traders busy once again.