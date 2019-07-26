From late 2015 through 2018, China’s firms and households mostly added to the yuan’s momentum in either direction, buying foreign currencies when the yuan was weak and vice versa, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Lately, they’re doing the opposite. They sold foreign-exchange when the yuan was low on bets that Beijing will halt depreciation to avoid capital outflows.
“The change in how bank clients trade the yuan has helped stabilize the currency and reduces the need for the central bank to intervene,” said Ji Tianhe, a Beijing-based strategist at BNP Paribas SA. It also shows Chinese investors have become more experienced in dealing with yuan swings than in previous years, he added.
Chinese companies and individuals net sold the yuan at banks in the three months through April this year, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. That selling came as the currency traded close to the strongest level since July 2018. They bought the yuan when it tumbled the most in 10 months in May.
A lot of bank clients now buy the yuan when it’s close to 6.9 per dollar, according to traders who asked not to be named publicly commenting on the market. Some analysts have seen that level as the government’s line in the sand for weakness.
Yuan volatility has disappeared since mid-June, as investors assess the deadlocked China-U.S. trade dispute and uncertainty over monetary policy. A gauge of one-month historical swings in the currency was the lowest among 30 major exchange rates on Friday. The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8746 a dollar as of 9:03 a.m. in Hong Kong.
Still, looming events such as more trade negotiations next week and a potential interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month will likely get traders busy once again.
In other news...
July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.
In the words of Madiba:
"A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."
Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.
Support Daily Maverick→