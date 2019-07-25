Controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso during his rape and human trafficking trial at the Port Elizabeth High Court on October 17, 2018 in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile)

Newly appointed Commission on Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights officials promise to help regulate people’s behaviour and promote the freedom to practise religion. They also promise to form alliances and to ‘pinpoint wrongdoers’.

The Commission on Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights has noted an increase in dubious religious practises such as the commercialisation of religion and the abuse of other people’s belief systems.

Newly appointed chairperson, Professor Luka David Mosoma, said at a press briefing on 25 July, 2019 that recent behaviour included emotional, physical, spiritual, financial, and psychological abuse of communities across religious, cultural and language spectrums.

Highly publicised cases include:

That of televangelist Timothy Omotoso , who allegedly used religion to sexually abuse young women, among them Cheryl Zondi . Omotoso, as well co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, face 63 charges and 34 alternative counts which include charges of rape, sexual assault, human trafficking and racketeering; and

The 2016 incident in which a pastor from the Mount Zion General Assembly Church in Limpopo sprayed his congregants with Doom insect spray and defended the method as a harmless way for God to “deliver people” from sin. The picture was posted on social media and attracted much attention.

The incidents have brought into question how religion should be regulated. Mosoma says the incidents have nothing to do with religion, but rather with those practising it.

“It has never been about regulating religion,” Mosoma said. “Religion can be practised by anyone. So it is people’s behaviour that needs to be regulated… The abuses referred to have raised critical issues around freedom of religion and human dignity.”

Mosoma said the commission will continue to support Cheryl Zondi, but inadequate funds prevent it from helping her financially. However, the commission plans to strengthen its relationship with the Commission on Gender Equality and the SA Human Rights Commission.

“As a commission, we will work with the relevant state organs to mitigate against ill practices. We will walk through it case by case. I, however, invite religious communities to help us,” Mosoma said.

The new commissioners have reaffirmed their commitment to developing a number of strategic programmes, interventions and the general operations of the commission.

Part of their strategy is studying religious, cultural and linguistic cases over the past five years, how the previous commissioners approached these cases and adding their approach to the resolution of cases.

They further affirmed that they would continue to uphold the constitutional task that the commission has by playing a role in helping to build a “united South Africa bound by a common loyalty to our country and all its people”. DM

Chanel Retief