Newsdeck

Two more ANC leaders shot dead in Limpopo

By News24 24 July 2019

Two ANC leaders have been shot dead in Limpopo in what is believed to be part of the continuous in-fighting which has claimed several lives of party members in the past 12 months.

Valtyn Kekana, 54, who was chairperson of municipal public accounts committee in the Mogalakwena municipality, and Alf Kanyane, 32, who was the party’s branch secretary in the region, were shot dead in Mokopane by gunmen on Tuesday.

The party’s provincial spokesperson Donald Selamolela hinted that the shooting may be politically motivated.

“Whilst we do not know for now the motive for these murders, as the police are still investigating, we have observed in the past 12 months a shocking increase in the shooting and killing of our members, making it difficult for us not to believe the political nature of the motives,” Selamolela said.

He said the party was worried about the trend and would become more active in protecting its members.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the two victims were seated in a car when they were approached by a man wielding a gun. The man opened fire, before fleeing the scene on foot.

He said a high-level task team was investigating the murders.

Earlier this year, two unionists – Ronald Mani and Timson Tshililo – were murdered. It was thought that they were targeted because they were agitating for action to be taken against those accused of looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

In November last year, ANC ward councillor in Fetakgomo, Thabang Maupa, was shot dead. It’s widely believed his killing was also connected to the VBS scandal.

Locals in Mokopane believe that Kekana and Kanyane were casualties of the ongoing in-fighting in the Mogalakwena municipality.

It is understood that Kekana was in the process of investigating alleged corruption in the municipality. He apparently requested a forensic report from the finance department on Tuesday.

The Democratic Alliance in Limpopo also believes Kekana and Kanyane were killed because they were at the forefront of exposing corruption in the municipality.

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

Cash cows and computers – Ace Magashule’s laptop deals with Guptas’ Vrede dairy man; Joemat-Pettersson’s Saxonwold meetings

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

CRIME STATS

Drunk driving is a top concern across Joburg city

Bheki C. Simelane
1 hour ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Man Friday: Sending in the army is like kissing the Cape Flats better with a Band-Aid strip

Tony Weaver
29 mins ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Le Clos wins SA’s first medal in South Korea

News24 27 mins ago

Newsdeck

Boeing sinks to $3 bln loss on MAX groundings

Reuters 38 mins ago

Newsdeck

More misery in the pool for Team SA in Gwangju

News24 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Dolphins top job ‘a dream come true’ for Khan

News24 1 hour ago

OP-ED

Delivering on SARB’s mandate: Monetary policy, inflation, and balanced and sustainable growth
Lesetja Kganyago 52 mins ago
15 mins

It was legal in 1913 America to mail your children. The stamps affixed to said offspring's clothing cost 53 cents.

OP-ED

Time’s (literally) up for the Chief Justice and the sexual offences courts

Jeanne Bodenstein and Alison Tilley 13 hours ago
3 mins

NEVER-ENDING BAILOUT

Eskom’s extra R59bn: SA running out of money as the SOE paralysis continues

Marianne Merten
13 hours ago
6 mins

25 YEARS OF DEMOCRACY CONFERENCE

Ramaphosa spells out his plan to right the wrongs of 25 years of democracy

Ufrieda Ho
13 hours ago
4 mins

10 D(R)OWNING STREET

Breezy BoJo bicycles into the premier league of the disUnited Kingdom

Andrew Donaldson
14 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The battle for the soul of South Africa: Where power really lies

Ben Turok
13 hours ago
4 mins