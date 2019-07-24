Business Maverick

IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast Again as ‘Missteps’ Fuel Concern

By Bloomberg 24 July 2019
Caption
IMF Chief Economist and Director of the Research Department Gita Gopinath prior to the panel discussion 'Bretton Woods at 75 - Rethinking International Cooperation' at IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, 10 April 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The International Monetary Fund further reduced its global growth outlook, already the lowest since the financial crisis, and suggested that policy “missteps” on trade and Brexit could derail a projected rebound.

The world economy will expand 3.2% this year and 3.5% next year, both down 0.1 percentage point from April projections, the fund said in its latest quarterly World Economic Outlook released Tuesday in Washington. A rate of 3.3% or lower would be the weakest since 2009. The IMF also slashed expectations for growth in the global volume of trade in goods and services, reducing its estimate by 0.9 point to 2.5% in 2019.

“The projected growth pickup in 2020 is precarious, presuming stabilization in currently stressed emerging market and developing economies and progress toward resolving trade policy differences,” the IMF said.

The warnings about the brittle state of the world economy follow weaker readings on China’s growth and come just before U.S. GDP data due this week, which are forecast to show growth cooled in the second quarter.

Central banks have been monitoring trade tensions and slowing growth globally. The Federal Reserve is poised to cut interest rates at the end of this month for the first time in more than a decade.

Since the IMF’s last forecast in April, the Trump administration has increased tariffs on Chinese imports sharply — with China responding in kind — though the U.S. and China agreed in late June to resume talks and avoid more tariffs.

While the IMF saw global trade slowing this year more significantly as a result of the trade tensions, it predicted a bounce back to 3.7% growth in volumes in 2020, the same pace as 2018.
“The principal risk factor to the global economy is that adverse developments — including further U.S.-China tariffs, U.S. auto tariffs, or a no-deal Brexit — sap confidence, weaken investment, dislocate global supply chains, and severely slow global growth below the baseline,” the IMF said.

Country Forecasts

The IMF cut China growth estimates to 6.2% this year and 6% next year, both down 0.1 percentage point. Second-quarter GDP data released last week showed a deceleration to 6.2% expansion for the country, the weakest pace since quarterly data began in 1992.

The U.S. forecast was raised 0.3 point to 2.6%, on a better-than-anticipated performance in the first quarter, but the IMF’s 2020 estimate was unchanged at 1.9% on waning fiscal support. Second-quarter GDP data due Friday will show growth slipped to 1.8% from a 3.1% annualized pace in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg’s survey of economists.

Trade Tensions

The IMF said the risks facing the global economy included trade tensions denting investment, the continuing impact of low interest rates on investors’ risk appetite and disinflationary pressures that would make servicing debt harder, and constrain central banks’ ability to use monetary policy in downturns.

Trade was also a main concern last week in the IMF’s annual External Sector Report, with Chief Economist Gita Gopinath warning that such conflicts are weighing on the global economy.

“It’s absolutely urgent to end these trade wars as soon as possible, to not escalate, and also to roll back the tariffs in place,” Gopinath said in an interview with Bloomberg’s Tom Keene ahead of Tuesday’s report. “That will have a big boost to business sentiment that will raise investment and be good for the global economy.”

What Our Economists Say

“Our global GDP tracker suggests the world economy expanded at an annualized pace of 2.4% in the second quarter. If that pace is maintained, the IMF’s forecasts will prove too optimistic. Our base case isn’t for a meltdown, but we do think a lot would have to go right for the IMF forecast to prove accurate.”

Tom Orlik and Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics
Click for the full report

In the U.K., a six-month Brexit extension announced in April “provided some initial reprieve,” the IMF said. The fund raised its 2019 growth estimate for the economy by 0.1 point to 1.3%, but the forecast assumes an “orderly Brexit” and the ultimate form of the transition is “highly uncertain.”

Other Highlights

  • The Washington-based fund boosted its overall growth projection for advanced economies by 0.1 point to 1.9% in 2019.
  • The IMF lowered the estimate for emerging-market and developing nations by 0.3 point to 4.1%. That pace was seen rebounding the following year to 4.7%.
  • It left its euro-area growth projection unchanged at 1.3%, while lowering Japan’s 0.1 point to 0.9%.
  • The estimate for Brazil was cut by 1.3 point to 0.8% on persistent uncertainty about pensions and other reforms.
Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick Op-Ed

Progressive prosperity: SA can break out of a slow growth start-stop trap

By Miriam Altman

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Naspers’ Amsterdam listing elicits taxing questions

Tim Cohen
4 hours ago
3 mins

THE STELLENBOSCH MAFIA

New book finds no mafia, just old boys’ network of billionaires

Rebecca Davis
5 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

At $437,500, Nike running shoes smash auction record for sneakers

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Sues to Stop House From Getting N.Y. State Tax Returns

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

First Russian-Chinese air patrol in Asia-Pacific draws shots from S.Korea

Reuters 14 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boris Johnson Wins Race to Be Next British Prime Minister

Bloomberg 14 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Most South Africans can’t afford to retire, but there is a possible solution
Ruan Jooste 4 hours ago
5 mins

The hacking tools used in the Matrix were real actual tools.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Why investing in high-flying Kumba may not be a good idea

Ruan Jooste 4 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

A reform opportunity for the IMF

José Antonio Ocampo
4 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Ten months and counting, VBS looters are still at large

Ray Mahlaka
23 JUL
4 mins

Business Maverick

Goldman Sachs Says Yen Offers a More Attractive Hedge Than Gold

Bloomberg
23 JUL
1 min

Business Maverick

Woman Who Championed South African Renewable Energy Ousted

Bloomberg
23 JUL
1 min