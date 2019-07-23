Business Maverick

Woman Who Championed South African Renewable Energy Ousted

By Bloomberg 23 July 2019
The Droogfontein Solar Park on May 24, 2013 in Kimberley. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Emile Hendricks)

Karen Breytenbach, who oversaw the expansion of South Africa’s privately owned renewable energy projects, said she was asked to vacate her job about nine months before her contract expires.

The Department of Energy and the Development Bank of South Africa asked her to leave her post as head of South Africa’s Independent Power Producers office, she said.

“There was no reason,” she said in an interview. “They want to appoint someone else.”

Breytenbach has won support from prominent figures in the energy industry for a program that was seen as one of the world’s best in attracting rapid investment in solar and wind power.

“Since 2011 she has overseen 209 billion rand ($15 billion) investment in 112 renewable energy projects,” said Antony Eberhard, a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s task team for the struggling national power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., in a Twitter posting. “Zero corruption.”

