When bad things happen to the best of products, iStore is standing by to save the day, offering Apple Certified iPhone repairs

Gateway to the world, portal of knowledge and wisdom, maker of memories, guardian of health and wellness, your iPhone is the constant companion that brightens and enlightens your day.

That’s why you take such good care of it, cradling it in a case that suits your needs and style, and reinforcing the strength of the display with a high-quality screen-protector. But human error, compounded by the unpredictable effects of gravity, can impact even the best of technologies.

The good news, says iStore CEO Chris Dodd, is that iStore is at the ready to help you cope, in the event of a shattering experience. iStore, South Africa’s Premium Apple Reseller, is an Apple Authorised repairs provider, which means it is fully equipped and authorised to carry out eligible repairs on iPhones that have suffered LCD or glass fractures through accidental damage.

At six stores across the country — Sandton Drive, Sandton City, Menlyn Park, Eastgate, Canal Walk, and Gateway — you can now have your iPhone repaired while you wait.

Covering a wide range of iPhone models from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone Xs Max, iStore’s Apple Certified screen replacements are competitively priced, says Dodd. “You’ll have the peace of mind of knowing that your product will retain its warranty and good trade-in value and will continue to work the way it’s supposed to.”

Taking your damaged iPhone to a non-Apple Certified repair shop for a screen repair could leave you with a range of problems, he adds. These include an inactive screen, a lack of responsiveness, and a defective Touch ID.

But if this has happened to you there’s no need to panic. “Just bring your iPhone to your nearest iStore,” advises Dodd, “and you’ll get up to 25% off an Apple Certified repair that will get your iPhone back to working condition.”

As an Apple Authorised Service Provider, iStore uses genuine Apple spare parts and specialised equipment to ensure that your repaired product is returned to you working the way it should.

Aside from screen replacements, iStore also offers battery replacements to make your iPhone as good as new. “You can trust iStore’s Apple Certified technicians to treat your Apple products with the love and care they deserve,” says Dodd. “Why go anywhere else?” DM

