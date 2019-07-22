Newsdeck

SA star named player of 2019 Netball World Cup

By News24 22 July 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 21: Karla Pretorius is name "Player of the Tournament" at the prize-giving during the Vitality Netball World Cup at M&S Bank Arena on July 21, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images)

Despite the Proteas falling short of a podium finish at the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool on Sunday, they were given some consolation with the news that their wing defence Karla Pretorius was named Player of the Tournament.

Pretorius was honoured during the medal ceremony in front of a pact M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

“I feel very honoured to have been named the best player of the World Cup. You are only as good as those around you and the team did so well at this World Cup, and even though we won’t return home to South Africa with a medal I know that we all put our hearts and souls into each and every game in Liverpool and can hold our heads high. This good run obviously was what inspired me to play as well as I did and I am grateful to have been recognised by the tournament and given this very special award,” said Pretorius.

The last South African to win the same award was Erin Burger ironically was the touring roommate of Pretorius who was given the player of the 2011 Netball World Cup in Singapore.

“When Erin won the award eight years ago it really inspired me. I have always believed that we can compete with the best in the world even though we don’t play as often as we would like against the top nations. Me winning this award shows that South Africa have the talent, players and team to go to the top. I am excited about the future of the Proteas,” continued Pretorius. DM 

