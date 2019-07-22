Newsdeck

Libya’s Mitiga airport halts air traffic after air strike – statement

By Reuters 22 July 2019
Caption
General Khalifa Haftar speaks during a press conference in Amman, Jordan, 24 August 2015. EPA/JAMAL NASRALLAH

Cairo, July 22 (Reuters) - The Libyan capital Tripoli's Mitiga airport halted air traffic on Monday after the facility was attacked in an air strike, according to a post on the airport authority's Facebook page.

No further details were given. Mitiga is the only working airport in Tripoli, which has been under attack for three months by the eastern-based Libyan National Army commanded by Khalifa Haftar.

(Reporting By Ayman al-Warfalli, Writing by Ahmed Tolba, Samar Ahmed, Editing by William Maclean)

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

MKHWEBANE JUDGMENT

Bad faith, dishonest, biased, reprehensible behaviour, not up to standard, falsehoods — the storm that broke over Mkhwebane

By Pauli Van Wyk

GRAVY TRAINS

Come on Baby, do the Locomotion: Prasa’s too-tall trains under the hammer

Pieter-Louis Myburgh
44 mins ago
4 mins

Analysis

Now that the ConCourt has found the Public Protector both dishonest and incompetent, will Parliament axe her?

Pierre De Vos
50 mins ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Libya’s Mitiga airport halts air traffic after air strike – statement

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Nigerian police, Shi’ite group clash in capital, at least two dead

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

At least 17 killed in bomb attack in Somalia capital

Reuters 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Kenyan finance minister arrested on graft charges

Reuters 11 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Ten months and counting, VBS looters are still at large
Ray Mahlaka 52 mins ago
4 mins

Harrison Ford suffers from a fear of public speaking.

MAVERICK LIFE

Home-grown fashion in Cape Town: Vannie Kaap

Leila Dougan 1 hour ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Mkhwebane judgment: Parliament must now do its job

Professor Balthazar
7 hours ago
4 mins

Op-Ed

Glebelands, Part One: Durban’s hostel dwellers the collateral damage as Public Protector fights battles on all fronts

Vanessa Burger
25 mins ago
17 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Naspers’ extraordinary salaries

Sasha Planting
55 mins ago
5 mins

MAVERICK LIFE

Maboneng: A new dream for a new decade

Ufrieda Ho
19 mins ago
6 mins