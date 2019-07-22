Newsdeck

Five nabbed in Eastern Cape for ‘stealing’ and loading 30 sheep into taxi

By News24 22 July 2019
Caption
DURBANVILLE, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 12: One of the sheep wearing a cell phone device around its neck on the farm Phisantekraal outside Durbanville in the Western Cape, South Africa on July 12, 2012. Sheep farmer Erard Louw uses the Celmax system’s cell phone technology to curb theft on his farm. One sheep in each herd wears the device which sends a call to Louw’s cell phone if the sheep start getting restless. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Shelley Christians)

Five people were arrested for allegedly stealing 30 sheep, which were loaded into a taxi in Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape on Friday morning.

According to police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse, police followed up on information that the sheep were being transported in the taxi early on Friday morning.

Roelofse said the five people were allegedly part of a syndicate operating in the Eastern Cape and Free State.

The men, aged 22 to 39, are expected to appear in the Aliwal North Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Deputy Cluster Commander Colonel Mpho Rabela commended the members on the excellent success as stock theft is a priority crime in the area. The arrest of the members of the syndicate will also make a linkage to other cases possible, Rabela said.

Earlier this month, Eastern Cape police rescued 25 sheep that had been stolen and stashed in a hole in the ground, News24 reported.

Spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said the sheep were found in the hole at a farm in the Avondale policing precinct at Mt Fletcher after a tip-off.”On arrival at the scene, they indeed found about 25 livestock hidden in the dark hole,” said Kinana.

The farmer had noticed them missing when he woke up on Saturday, but they were recovered by the unit on the same day. DM 

