Five people were arrested for allegedly stealing 30 sheep, which were loaded into a taxi in Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape on Friday morning.

According to police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse, police followed up on information that the sheep were being transported in the taxi early on Friday morning.

Roelofse said the five people were allegedly part of a syndicate operating in the Eastern Cape and Free State.

The men, aged 22 to 39, are expected to appear in the Aliwal North Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Deputy Cluster Commander Colonel Mpho Rabela commended the members on the excellent success as stock theft is a priority crime in the area. The arrest of the members of the syndicate will also make a linkage to other cases possible, Rabela said.

Earlier this month, Eastern Cape police rescued 25 sheep that had been stolen and stashed in a hole in the ground, News24 reported.

Spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said the sheep were found in the hole at a farm in the Avondale policing precinct at Mt Fletcher after a tip-off.”On arrival at the scene, they indeed found about 25 livestock hidden in the dark hole,” said Kinana.

The farmer had noticed them missing when he woke up on Saturday, but they were recovered by the unit on the same day. DM

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

News24 Follow Save More