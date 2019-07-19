Business Maverick

Friday 19 July: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 19 July 2019
Caption
SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 27: Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are stored in an area adjacent to Boeing Field, on June 27, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. After a pair of crashes, the 737 MAX has been grounded by the FAA and other aviation agencies since March, 13, 2019. The FAA has reportedly found a new potential flaw in the Boeing 737 Max software update that was designed to improve safety. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The U.S. shot down an Iranian drone it said was threatening a warship in the Strait of Hormuz. Asian equities point higher after stocks ricocheted in the U.S. And trade talks between China and the U.S. are slowly crawling forward. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

Iranian Drone Destroyed

Donald Trump said the U.S. shot down and “immediately destroyed” an Iranian drone that approached the USS Boxer near the Strait of Hormuz. The drone “was threatening the safety of the ship and the ship’s crew,” the president said, adding that he’s calling “on other nations to protect their ships as they go through the Strait.”

Asian Stocks Pointing Higher

Asian futures were pointing to a positive open after U.S. stocks rebounded from early losses. The recovery was boosted by comments from New York Fed President John Williams, who highlighted the need for swift action should the economy stumble. The S&P 500 erased losses to close slightly higher, led by consumer and financial stocks, while 10-year Treasury yields fell. The dollar was weaker against all major peers, and gold was higher.

Trade Talks Inch Foward

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had a call scheduled later Thursday U.S. time with their Chinese counterparts, denying Huawei restrictions are a sticking point in trade talks. Mnuchin also said there’s no change in the U.S.’s dollar policy “as of now,” but wouldn’t rule out a shift in the future. His comments come as the Trump administration softens the long-held U.S. stance of supporting a strong dollar, instead favoring a stable exchange rate as it battles China in a trade war and threatens tariffs on other countries.

Max Fallout Worsens

Boeing’s 737 Max grounding has a price tag, and it’s a big one. The company plans to record a $4.9 billion charge related to the beleaguered jetliner when it reports results next week. The costs, equivalent to $8.74 a share, cover potential concessions for customers who have been forced to cancel flights and line up replacement aircraft after the March grounding. The charge will clip $5.6 billion from revenue and pretax earnings in the quarter.

Bringing Up the Rear

Morgan Stanley posted the worst trading slump on Wall Street. Equities revenue dropped 14% and fixed-income fell 18% in the second quarter, both missing estimates. Investment banking sales declined 13%, slightly less than expected. On the bright side: profit topped consensus and wealth management revenue unexpectedly jumped.

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SARB cuts repo by 25 basis points while repeating pleas for structural reform

By Ed Stoddard

Business Maverick

Women continue to bump their heads against the glass ceiling

Ruan Jooste
3 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Friday: Rico

Rico
12 hours ago
< 1 min

Newsdeck

Trump disavows ‘send her back’ rally chant, many Republicans alarmed

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Suspected arsonist planned Japan’s worst mass killing in 18 years-media

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

When Will Boeing 737 Max Fly Again? FAA Has No Timeline

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Says U.S. Warship Downed Iran Drone Near Strait of Hormuz

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Taste Holdings CEO lays out leaner, meaner Starbucks expansion
Ed Stoddard 17 JUL
4 mins

"Sometimes the best way to help someone is just to be near them." ~ Veronica Roth

OPINIONISTA

There’s space in bed for everyone

Gidon Novick 9 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Ethical leadership means first do no harm, in business and in life

Jon Foster-Pedley
9 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Pain From Hong Kong Protests Spreads as Luxury Names Get Hit

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Friday 19 July: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Microsoft shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales

Reuters
3 hours ago
3 mins