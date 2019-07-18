Photo: Lungelo Mbulwana

With South Africa being such a magnet for immigrants from across the continent, telling stories from other parts of Africa makes sense for the Market Theatre. It’s a tactic that may attract broader audiences, and show the regulars that we have much more in common than what divides us. As the theatre’s artistic director James Ngcobo puts it, it’s a chance to show the lives of people in countries not too dissimilar to our own, and to show the need to jump over hurdles and move on.

The chosen play in July at the Market Theatre is The Fishermen, adapted from the debut novel by Nigerian author Chigozie Obioma. The Fishermen was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2015 and is described as a layered, complex and slow-burning story.

Here it is a two-man play with Warren Masemola and Siyabonga Thwala playing the brothers Ben and Obembe, who are finally reunited after traumatic family events. I haven’t read the book, but I can imagine the tale unfolding slowly, with generous time taken to develop each character and all of the events that unfold. This adaptation for the stage by Gbolahan Obisesan tries to cram everything into one 90-minute show, and you suspect the result can’t have done it justice.

It’s still an entertaining piece of theatre, however, with Masemola and Thwala displaying a wide range of acting skills as they morph between many different characters. They play their mother and father, switch to become each of the four brothers, plus an old woman, a couple of chickens, and a madman whose curse turns into tragedy.

The pair must be enjoying themselves enormously and hold our attention continuously as they play with their actions, characterisations and emotions. But the main reason why you need to pay attention is the heavy Nigerian accents, which sound very convincing. Unfortunately. The authenticity is admirable, but it comes at the expense of comprehension, and even with concentration, my ill-attuned ears didn’t catch all the words.

It’s a very physical play, with a ponderous start before an awkward reunion that soon leads to the brothers re-enacting their memories. There are playful moments and good dose of humour, particularly from Masemola as he camps it up to recreate their mother.

Then come the dramatic confrontations and traumatic events as the story takes a tragic twist. At one stage some discordant music doesn’t do anything to ratchet up the tension, because the words are quite capable of doing that by themselves.

The theatre has been divided into seating on the left and right with the stage slightly below us in the middle, and perhaps I’d have felt more involved in the front row, face to face with these fabulous actors. DM

The Fishermen runs at the Market Theatre until 4 August. Tickets from Webtickets.

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

Lesley Stones Follow Save More