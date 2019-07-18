Newsdeck

Japan studio arson attack a “blow to animation industry” – commentator

By Reuters 18 July 2019
Caption
Firefighters search for missing people at the Kyoto Animation Co building, in Kyoto, western Japan, 18 July 2019. At least 25 people have died and 36 were injured after a suspected arsonist set fire to the anime studio, according to Japanese media reports. EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES NO ARCHIVES

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - A suspected arson attack on a Japanese animation studio in which 30 people are believed to have been killed and scores injured will be a major blow to the nation's famed animation industry, a film commentator said.

By Elaine Lies

Kyoto Animation, based in Japan’s ancient capital of Kyoto, is known for popular series such as the “Sound! Euphonium”. Its “Free! Road to the World – The Dream” movie is due for release this month.

But the studio has an outsized impact on Japan’s noted animation industry that outstrips a list of the works it has produced, said Tokyo-based film commentator Yuichi Maeda.

“It’s one of the best and largest animation firms in Japan, and with that loss of life, many of the best hands at animation in the nation are likely to be dead,” Maeda said, his voice shaking. “It’s too painful to contemplate.”

“It has a huge presence in animation here. To have this many people die at once will be a huge blow to the Japanese animation industry.”

While some companies, such as Hayao Miyazaki’s “Studio Ghibli” were well known for the limpidness of their scenery and use of colours, or their detailed drawings, the strengths of Kyoto Animation, founded in 1981, stretched across the board.

“They really never did anything wrong. The animation was great, the story quality was really high. Overall, the balance was just amazing,” Miura said.

“…They do a huge variety of work, the stuff that everybody loves. They don’t make things that people hate,” Miura said. “This incident is just unimaginable.”

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

AMABHUNGANE

Malema buddy’s mine leaves community reeling

By Micah Reddy for amaBhungane

PERSPECTIVE

Travelling with a teenage Johnny Clegg – ‘the voice of the White Zulu Angel’

Adam Klein
2 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Mandela the lawyer putting white supremacy on trial

Lwando Xaso
13 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

Japan studio arson attack a “blow to animation industry” – commentator

Reuters 2 mins ago

Newsdeck

Minister Plans to Rebel in Vote to Stop No Deal: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 9 mins ago

Newsdeck

U.S. House rejects Saudi weapons sales; Trump to veto

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Congo Ebola Outbreak Is Declared a Global Health Emergency

Bloomberg 16 hours ago

"ROGUE UNIT" ‘LAWFUL’

High Court judgment bolsters Pravin Gordhan’s case against Public Protector
Pauli Van Wyk 14 hours ago
5 mins

"What magic are you who dies and still lives on?" ~ Lebo Mashile

ISS TODAY

Manuel Chang about-turn: Is SA finally putting the law above politics?

Peter Fabricius 36 mins ago
5 mins

BY-ELECTIONS

DA deny GOOD by eight votes in George

Wayne Sussman
2 hours ago
3 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Zuma’s Hit & Run Testimony: Jury’s out on who outfoxed whom

Jessica Bezuidenhout
14 hours ago
7 mins

PARLIAMENT

Ramaphosa fleshes out his plan for more efficient government — then takes a pounding from the opposition

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
6 mins

ANALYSIS

Zuma’s Hit & Run Testimony: The devil’s in the (missing) details

Stephen Grootes
14 hours ago
5 mins