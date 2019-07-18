Cape Town’s seasons are beautifully defined, each offering plenty to see, do, and explore. As we are in the thick of winter, locals and visitors alike can embrace the crisp air, green scenery, and are blessed with glorious sunny days – creating the perfect recipe for the best time to be in the Mother City.

To experience the city’s winter charm, novice to avid golfers, nationally and internationally – you are invited to indulge in Cape Town’s world-class golf courses and once-in-a-lifetime experiences by taking part in the third annual President Hotel’s Cup Golf Championship from 19 – 23 August 2019, with all proceeds benefiting Sally Little’s Little Golf Trust non-profit.

The Little Golf Trust serves to uplift and empower the previously disadvantaged, using golf as a medium to teach the life skills golf demands, as well as providing opportunities for corporate women to use golf as a platform for business.

In addition to revitalising the local community, participants stand a chance to win over R 240 000 worth of prizes, an inclusive once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Portugal Masters taking place from 21 – 28 October 2019 with flights, accommodation (dinner, bed and breakfast), meals (where specified), VIP access to the tournament and more.

Teams of two, which can be men, women, father and son, mother and daughter, friends or family, will compete in an international field of 120 players. The Championship will commence on 19 August at the De Zalze Golf Estate, nestled in the Stellenbosch winelands, followed by King David Mowbray Golf Club on 20 August, one of the Western Cape’s leading golf clubs. For day three of the tournament, participants will be spoiled with a chance to experience and explore the wonders of Cape Town with a full-day sightseeing tour. Thereafter, on 22 August players will head to Westlake Golf Club, set against the amethyst slopes of the Silvermine Mountains, where Duca Del Cosma, the innovative golf fashion brand, will be host a putting competition whereby if any player holes the putt in the final, Duca Del Cosma will donate R100 000 to the tournament. R50 000 will be awarded to the winner and R50 000 will be issued to Sally Little Trust. The final day of the tournament will take place on 23 August where players will be given the chance to enjoy the charm of South Africa’s oldest golf course, Royal Cape Golf Course, to end a wonderful playing experience.

To receive the full tournament experience, the President Hotel is offering various golf packages to suit your needs. The championship golf package includes six night’s luxury accommodation, bed and breakfast, in the pristine sanctuary of Bantry Bay from 18 – 24 August, to attend the opening cocktail party and dinner, four rounds of golf on premium Cape Town courses, all airport and golf course transfers, daily prize giving and wine tasting at each golf course, the Cape Town full day sightseeing experience on day three, and the championship prize giving and gala dinner at the President, as well as golf championship merchandise. The unique championship offers all golfers a fun week with a variety of Fed-Ex Cup and President’s Cup formats on offer.

Package prices range from € 995 for international players or R 9 200 for SA residents (excludes transfers and sightseeing), R 3 950 for CT residents (excludes accommodation, transfers and sightseeing), per person sharing.

Located in Bantry Bay between the vibrant city and the Atlantic Ocean, the President Hotel is a destination where luxury and personal service come standard, while local style, authentic artwork and innovative design set it apart as the most-loved destination hotel in the Mother City. Guests can relax in spacious rooms and apartments, spend sun-kissed days without a breath of wind beside the infinity pool, and savour delicious locally inspired cuisine, gourmet pizzas and more at the hotel restaurant, café and bars. Participants can explore the golf courses, beaches, mountain, shopping and outdoor adventures, all just moments away.

For further information on the tournament visit www.thepresidentscup.co.za, contact Reg Ferreira at [email protected] or +27 (0)82 921 4673 or for sponsorships, contact [email protected] To make a booking email [email protected] or call +27 (0)21 434 8111. DM

Press Contact

Butter Knife PR

Erica Goossens

[email protected]

021-462-6393

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

President Hotel Follow Save More