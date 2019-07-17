Newsdeck

Zuma Rejects Claim He Interfered With Transnet CEO Appointment

By Bloomberg 17 July 2019
Caption
South African President Jacob Zuma at the Presidential home in Pretoria, South Africa a week after the ruling ANC won 62% of the local election vote. May 26, 2011. Photo Greg Marinovich / Storytaxi.com

Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma denied allegations made by Barbara Hogan, who served as his public enterprises minister from May 2009 to October 2010, that he tried to interfere in the appointment of the chief executive officer of Transnet SOC Ltd., the state ports and freight rail company.

The chief executive was appointed by the board, and due process was followed, Zuma told a judicial panel that’s probing allegations of graft during his rule in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

