Gauteng police have confirmed to News24 that a man has died after he was shot several times in his car while on his way to Olivedale.

News24 understands that the man is a well known former Bafana Bafana player.

According to police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini, the man was driving with his gardener when he was attacked at around 18:00 by two men who were on motorbikes.

“He was shot through the window for several times and died at the scene,” Dlamini said.

A case of murder is being investigated by the police and the motive behind the attack is still unknown, Dlamini added.

No suspects have been arrested.

Dlamini was unable to confirm the man’s name to News24.

“[We] cannot confirm his name now. [We] will wait for crime scene officers to confirm if his family members have been informed,” Dlamini said.

News24

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

News24 Follow Save More