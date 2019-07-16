Newsdeck

Well known former Bafana Bafana player gunned down

By News24 16 July 2019

Gauteng police have confirmed to News24 that a man has died after he was shot several times in his car while on his way to Olivedale.

News24 understands that the man is a well known former Bafana Bafana player.

According to police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini, the man was driving with his gardener when he was attacked at around 18:00 by two men who were on motorbikes.

“He was shot through the window for several times and died at the scene,” Dlamini said.

A case of murder is being investigated by the police and the motive behind the attack is still unknown, Dlamini added.

No suspects have been arrested.

Dlamini was unable to confirm the man’s name to News24.

“[We] cannot confirm his name now. [We] will wait for crime scene officers to confirm if his family members have been informed,” Dlamini said.

News24

